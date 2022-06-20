This is the new NOM for Undergraduate Internal Medicine

The new Official Mexican Emergency Standard NOM-EM-033-SSA3-2022, Health Education, was published. Criteria for the use of medical care establishments as clinical fields for clinical cycles and undergraduate internships for medical degrees.

It is mandatory throughout the national territory, in the establishments for medical attention of the National Health System, constituted as clinical fields for the realization of clinical cycles and undergraduate internship of the degree in medicine.

The new NOM establishes the rights and obligations of Undergraduate Medical Interns.

The legislation regarding the field of health is constantly updated. Changes always seek the greatest benefit not only for patients but also for those in charge of offering care. Thus, it was approved New Official Mexican Standard (NOM) for Undergraduate Medical Interns and it is a document that you should know.

In that sense, it is not the only modification because a document was also presented for all residents. It establishes highly relevant aspects such as the duration of a shift per week and all the information can be found here.

But now it is time to talk about a facet that absolutely all doctors must face. The boarding school covers a full year and takes place before social service. During this stage, young people, who are still considered students, must rotate through the different areas of a hospital to learn how it works. Its objective is to apply the theory learned in the university within the real environment.

However, a fundamental aspect is to never leave university students unprotected. For this purpose, the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) created and published the Official Mexican Emergency Standard NOM-EM-033-SSA3-2022, Health Education. Criteria for the use of medical care establishments as clinical fields for clinical cycles and undergraduate internships for medical degrees.

Goal

The purpose of this rule is to establish the minimum criteria for the use of the establishments for medical care of the institutions of the National Health System as clinical fields for the realization of clinical cycles and undergraduate internship of the degree in medicine.

Scope

This rule is mandatory throughout the national territory, in the establishments for medical care of the National Health System, constituted as clinical fields for the realization of clinical cycles and undergraduate internship of the degree in medicine; as well as within the scope of its competence, for those responsible for the training processes of human resources for health in said establishments and for those who agree, intervene and carry out clinical cycles and undergraduate internships.

Normative references

For the correct interpretation and application of this Standard, it is necessary to consult the following Official Mexican Standards or those that replace them:

Official Mexican Standard NOM-004-SSA3-2012, From the clinical file.

Mexican Official Standard NOM-005-SSA3-2010, which establishes the minimum infrastructure and equipment requirements for outpatient medical care establishments.

Official Mexican Standard NOM-016-SSA3-2012, which establishes the minimum characteristics of infrastructure and equipment for hospitals and specialized medical care offices.

Official Mexican Standard NOM-035-SSA3-2012, Regarding health information.

Provisions for undergraduate boarding school

For the development of undergraduate internship in clinical fields, it is necessary to:

8.1 Carry out the programming of interns at the headquarters and sub-branches based on: the installed capacity, the population served, the services in which the clinical teaching activities will be developed, the teaching staff, the consensual instruments celebrated between the health institution and institutions of higher education, the accreditation of the plans and study programs of the institution of higher education, in accordance with the provisions of subsection 6.1 of this Standard and budget availability, considering a maximum of one inmate for every five registered beds , multiplied by a constant between 1.33 and 1.40, as determined by the health institution to which the clinical field belongs.

8.2 In order for a medical care establishment to be constituted as a clinical field for undergraduate internships, it must contain:

8.2.1 A State Catalog of Clinical Fields; Y

8.2.2 The programming of places for any of the annual promotions.

8.3 The period of occupation of the clinical field will have a duration of twelve continuous months, including two vacation periods of ten business days contemplated in the corresponding operating program, with allocation of places to start the medical internship on the first of January or July of each year. .

8.4 The health institution must timely issue the documents that state:

8.4.1 The ascription and acceptance of the intern to the selected clinical field, and

8.4.2 The termination of the medical internship, once the intern complied with it in the terms established in the applicable regulations.

8.5 The health institution must determine, in coordination with the higher education institution, the high and low of inmates and notify the competent administrative unit of the Ministry of Health.

8.6 Establish the obligations and prerogatives of the inmates granted in a coordinated manner by the health institution and the higher education institution, in accordance with the consensual instruments that are signed for this purpose and the applicable provisions, which must be, among others, the following :

8.6.1 Legal assistance in case of incurring in any strict liability during the activities of an undergraduate internship;

8.6.2 Medical, surgical and pharmacological attention to the inmate;

8.6.3 Life insurance or its equivalent, and

8.6.4 The payment of the scholarship, clothing and food support at the times contemplated in the operating program.

8.7 The complementary clinical practices must be scheduled in the operational program, including the frequency, schedule and duration; they will occur twice a week at most and will have intervals of at least three days between each one of them, in case some other modality is required in the complementary clinical practices scheme, the annual average of hours per week may not exceed eighty hours of service, including academic assistance activities, considering that:

8.7.1 On business days they start at the time the morning shift ends and end at the time established to start the next morning shift, according to the regulations of the health institution;

8.7.2 Its duration on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays must be for a maximum of twenty-four hours, starting and ending activities as specified in the regulations of the health institution. The intern who completes his complementary clinical practice on a business day must continue the activities described for the morning shift in the operating program;

8.7.3 The intern must only comply with the complementary clinical practices foreseen in the operative program, respecting roles, services, modules and subjects;

8.7.4 Under no circumstances should interns accredit complementary clinical internships through a substitute, without the prior authorization of the internship coordinator or the person responsible for the training processes of human resources for health at the headquarters or sub-headquarters, and

8.7.5 It is inadmissible to carry out complementary clinical practices or extraordinary periods of activities in the clinical field, in addition to those established in the academic and operational programs.

8.8 The inmates must participate in the integration of the clinical file under the supervision of the medical staff of the headquarters or sub-headquarters and in accordance with the provisions of the official Mexican standard cited in subsection 3.1 of the Chapter on Normative References of this Standard.

8.9 The intern must not participate in the transfer of patients.

8.10 The venues and sub-venues for undergraduate internships must have, in addition to what is indicated in subsections 5.3, 7.4 and their correlatives of this Regulation, the following:

8.10.1 Minimum of twenty registered beds;

8.10.2 Minimum annual hospital occupancy average of sixty percent of its installed capacity;

8.10.3 Services of internal medicine, pediatrics, general surgery, gynecology-obstetrics and, where appropriate, family medicine or outreach to the community;

8.10.4 Areas: outpatient, obstetric surgery, surgery, hospitalization and emergency, diagnosis and treatment assistants;

8.10.5 A doctor from the site or sub-site responsible for control, supervision, advice and evaluation in each rotation;

8.10.6 Sufficient and suitable medical personnel, legally responsible for providing medical care services twenty-four hours a day throughout the year, as well as paramedical personnel, related branches and administrative personnel necessary for the ordinary operation of the establishment for medical care , and

8.10.7 Support facilities for inmates such as: rest areas, personal hygiene and dining room.

For now, if you are interested in consulting the You can review the new NOM for Undergraduate Medical Interns at this link.