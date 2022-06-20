This is the “magical” product that Rihanna uses to take care of herself during her pregnancy

Singer Rihanna is full after publicly revealing that she is expecting her first child with her partner, the rapper ASAP Rockyas evidenced by those images that she has been sharing on social networks, in which the interpreter proudly shows off her bulging pregnant belly while bringing out her extravagant sense of fashion.

Likewise, the diva from Barbados has granted a new interview to Allure to reveal some of the beauty tricks that are playing an even more relevant role than usual during her exciting pregnancy process. The artist is using more moisturizer than ever in order to take care of her skin and prevent it from losing shine and firmness in this stage of so many changes.

“I would say that I am using more moisturizer than ever, obviously“, she explained in her conversation, just before recommending to her followers one of the body lotions that she sells herself: ‘Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream’.

This habit has led the businesswoman to externalize her commitment to protecting the environment. And it is that Rihanna wants her Fenty Beauty line of cosmetics to bet on recyclable materials and natural and sustainable ingredients in the near future, in line with her current habits in this regard.

