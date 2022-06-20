This is the house in the desert of Amber Heard, ex of Johnny Depp

Calmer, after the disappointment of having lost the defamation trial against Johnny Depp and having been sentenced to pay him 15 million dollars, Amber has returned to her house in the desert. In Yucca Valley, near Joshua Tree National Park, and where he decided to take refuge as soon as the trial began.

The protagonist of Aquaman, could no longer bear the mockery and death threats, which she was suffering and has shielded herself, at least for now, in her small oasis, the house she acquired in 2019 and for which she paid $570,000. She did it, according to The New York Post, under a trust private in the name of his accountant and now it has become the only place in the world where he has found the peace.

The house was built in 2015 in Yucca Valley, in California’s Mojave Desert.



The house, built in 2015, measures 222m2 and the property is spread over 24,300m2 of desert land. originality from a 34-meter-long bridge custom-made by the previous owner, to cross a dry creek, which leads to a stairway carved into the steep hill behind the house. The views panoramic that it offers over the surrounding hills and desert valleys are incredible and, apparently, what Amber fell in love with. The property’s gardens, being native, require no maintenance, although, if Heard wanted, the house is set up for a controlled sprinkler system. There she will presumably spend the summer, away from the media attention and enduring, yes, the average temperatures of the Mojave desert, California, which exceed 40C.

What is Amber Heard’s house like?

The house, fortunately, is equipped with windows aluminum, from ceiling to floor, low emissivity to keep the place cool and solid iron front doors. With typical wood finishes of a desert house, it has three bedrooms and three bathrooms; the main one, which has direct access to the rear patio, is equipped with closets, double crushed stone sinks and a bathtub. spa.The kitchen, with granite countertops and high-end Wolf and Miele appliances, is open to the dinning roomwhose ceiling is vaulted.

View of one of the available bathrooms in Heard’s house.



It also has a large patio and a garage with capacity for five cars. It also has a wired surround stereo system throughout the house, AND, just five minutes away, you have Hawks Landing Golf Club. As Johnny Depp’s ex has confessed to her relatives, in Yucca, which is just two hours from Los Angeles, she feels safe and also feels that her daughter born on April 8, 2021 by surrogacy is protected, since the one that we have been able to see, next to her and in the desert house, in the photos uploaded by the actress to her Instragram.

Interior of the home of the actress and former partner of Johnny Depp.



What is Yucca Valley?

Yucca Valley is a city with a population of no more than 20,000, located in San Bernardino County and very close to Joshua Tree National Park, made famous by the U2 album of the same name. Now it has become the best shelter for Heard and little Oonag.