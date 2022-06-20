This is how the preseason goes for América, Chivas, Cruz Azul and Pumas ahead of Apertura 2022

The four ‘greats’ of Liga MX have completed their respective beach work and are preparing for the 2022 Opening in Liga MX

With the Opening 2022 in the MX League, America, Chivas, Blue Cross Y Cougars They carry out pre-season work to arrive in optimal conditions for the weekend that runs from July 1 to 3, in which Matchday 1 will take place.

Pumas during the preseason game against America. Courtesy: University Club

Reinforcement: Jurgen Damm (Atlanta United)

rumors: Nestor Araujo (Celta de Vigo), Jonathan Rodriguez (Al Nassr)

Low:

The azulcrema team appeared at the Coapa facilities on June 6 for medical exams and later traveled to Cancun to start the preseason on the beach under the orders of Fernando Ortiz.

A week later, America tied at one goal with FC Juárez in their first friendly duel, thanks to Juan Otero equalizing the score. Two days later, the team faced Cancún FC and defeated them 2-4, with a new score by Otero, as well as a double by the youthful Román Martínez and Jürgen Damm, including a kiss to the shield.

In his most recent match prior to the start of Apertura 2022, America fell before Cougars 1 to 3 on the field of Seatgeek Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

On the team’s agenda is a friendly duel against León, at PayPal Park in Dallas on June 22.

Subsequently, America will return to Mexico City to focus on his debut in the Opening 2022 on the MX Leagueagainst the champion Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium.

Reinforcement: Alan Mozo (Pumas), Ruben Gonzalez (Necaxa)

rumors:

Low: Raul Gudino, Cesar Huerta (Pumas).

With the additions of Rubén González and Alan Mozo, the team traveled to Barra de Navidad on June 4 to start the preseason with beach work, under the orders of coach Ricardo Cadena.

On June 10, the days near the sea concluded and they faced the Lagartos de Colima, with a 4-0 victory thanks to goals from Gael Sandoval, José Juan Macías, Ángel Zaldívar and Carlos Cisneros.

post match, Chivas He traveled to the United States to face Santos Laguna, with a balance of 3 to 1 in favor of his cause, thanks to goals from Antonio Briseño and a brace from José Juan Macías.

In its most recent result, the Flock fell 1-0 against the champion Atlas, with a goal by Julián Quiñones.

On Matchday 1 the Opening 2022, Chivas will debut in the tournament at home against FC Juárez.

Reinforcement: Diego Aguirre (DT)

rumors:

Low: Pablo Aguilar (Libertad), Adrian Aldrete (Pumas), Romulo Otero, Luis Mendoza

On June 2, the players of Blue Cross They reported to La Noria to present medical exams and begin preseason work, with Diego Aguirre as the team’s new coach.

Three days later, the delegation traveled to Cancún to work on the beach and on June 11 they moved to Mérida to close the tour and face their first preparation match.

Last Sunday, Cruz Azul played a friendly duel against Venados FC, losing 2-1. The sky-blue goal was scored by the youthful Alan Zubiri.

At the beginning of the week, the ‘Máquina’ returned to Mexico City and on Saturday it was measured against Atlante in one more rehearsal towards the Opening 2022 with eleven casualties in the squad and the result was tied at one, with Ángel Romero as the scorer.

The 26th of June, Blue Cross will face Atlas for the title Champion of Champions in the United States and on July 2 will debut in the MX League against Tigres as a visitor.

Reinforcement: Adrián Aldrete, Gustavo del Prete, César Huerta and Gil Alcalá

rumors:

Low: Sebastián Saucedo (Toluca), Rogerio, Washington Corozo (Sporting Cristal).

The team reported on May 31 in Cantera and, after medical exams, the squad traveled to Acapulco to do beach work under the orders of Andrés Lillini.

In the State of Guerrero, the auriazul team faced off against Avispones de Chipancingo, a Third Division team, which they thrashed 15 to 0, and later both squads coexisted.

June 17, Cougars traveled to the United States for a brief tour before America and Monterrey and this Sunday gave a 1-3 defeat to the azulcrema team. The duel at Rayados is scheduled for June 22.