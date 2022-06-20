This is how Harrison Ford’s children are today

Harrison Ford He is one of the most respected actors in Hollywood today and has been for nearly six decades. The 79-year-old veteran has long graced screens with breakout roles in Star Wars and the title character in Indiana Jones, among others. However, let’s see what happened to his private life and how are his sons today.

Harrison Ford He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on July 31, 1942. His father, Christopher Ford, was a senior advertising executive. His mother, Dorothy Ford, was a former radio actress. His beginnings date back to when he was an active member of the Boys Scouts all the way up through the ranks of Life Scout, which is when Steven Spielberg cast him as the young man in Indiana Jones.

The reality is that he did not find immediate success in his career. However, he had a stint in Wisconsin in 1964. Uncredited movie roles followed in 1966 and 1967. Finally, he was recognized in the movie A Time to Kill in 1967.

A Family Man: Wives, Children, and Marriages

Over time he continued to play these types of minor roles in the 60s and 70s. Few even know it, but he became a great self-taught professional carpenter who was hired by people from the environment. He did everything to be able to attend to who was his current wife and his then 2 sons.

But well, the actor has been married 2 times before. His first wife was Mary Marquardt in 1964, long before fame. They were together 14 years and had 2 children, Benjamin, of 54 years What is it Chef Y Willard, of 53 yearsLittle is known of his life. Whose mother she was, she separated from her in 1979 and various reports claim that her growing fame had something to do with that separation.

Quickly, Harrison met his second wife, Melissa Mathison, a screenwriter. In 1983 he married her and they had 2 sons, Malcolm, 34, and Georgia, 31. They did inherit the genes of art and entertainment from the actor. While Malcolm is a musician and band member, his sister, Georgia, is also an actress.

Georgia, Malcolm and Ben, three of his children today.

This marriage officially ended in 2004 after being separated for almost 3 years. Already in 2010, Harrison Ford married again Callista Flockhart, after having a relationship of almost a decade. She was the one who decided to have an adoptive son, Liam Flockhart, 21 today, whom Ford always described as an unexpected joy.

A Harrison Ford He has always loved keeping his family together and that is why from time to time he gathers all his sons to enjoy warm moments with his current wife, Calista.

Which one of them did you know?