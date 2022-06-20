They see her in a clothing store in New York – El Financiero

Amber Heard has been in the public eye not only because of her career in the cinema, for six weeks she faced her ex-husband actor Johnny Depp in the so-called ‘trial of the century’, which was broadcast live for six weeks with a record audience, her appearances in public cause a stir, she was recently seen in a clothing store in new yorkfrom which he fled after realizing that he was being recorded.

In a video recorded last Thursday and published in the American medium TMZ, the actress from ‘Aquaman’ is seen while looking at some clothes in a TJ Maxx branch in Bridgehampton, a chain of stores that sell at low prices.

Heard came with her sister Whitney Henriquezwho testified on her behalf at the defamation trial and backed her up after the jury’s verdict, which ruled that the actress should pay Johnny Depp just over $10 million in compensation for defaming him in an op-ed he published on 2018 where she describes herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.

In turn, it was also found that Depp must pay him two million dollars for statements by her former lawyer that defamed her.

According to TMZ, Amber and Whitney were perusing clothes racks, talking about white linen pants and having a basket full of potential purchases, but noticing that the cameras were stalking her, they left.

A few weeks ago, Amber Heard he closed his participation in the trial by requesting that the campaign of harassment undertaken against him cease, in which he states that he has received threats.

Amber Heard in a store in New York. (Photo: Youtube / TMZ).

Amber Heard will seek to appeal the verdict

Elaine Bredehoft, Amber’s lawyer, has said that the actress does not have the financial solvency to pay the sum dictated in the trial and will seek to appeal because he also considers that the verdict was affected by social networks:

“How can they not (be aware of social media)? They went home every night. They have families. Their families are on social media. We had a 10 day break in the middle due to the court conference. There’s no way they haven’t been influenced by that. It was horrible. It was very, very unbalanced. I was against cameras in the courtroom and I went on record to argue against it because of the sensitive nature of it. turned into a zoo”.

In an interview with Today, the lawyer added: “She has excellent reasons for it. She was demonized here. A number of things were allowed in this courtroom that shouldn’t have been allowed, and they caused confusion for the jury. We weren’t allowed to tell you about the UK trial“, plot.

The actress recently participated in ‘Aquaman 2′, it is known that her participation was reduced to only 10 minutes, during the trial that the actress stated that Warner Bros cut some of his scenes because I didn’t want him to be part of the movie after the scandal. According to TMZ, they already paid him for said tape.