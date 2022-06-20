They capture Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson very close together

United States.- Strong controversy crosses the American socialite, Khloe Kardashian, this after being seen next to Tristan Thompsonhis former partner and father of his daughter True, prior to the celebration of Father’s Day.

The member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is receiving strong criticism because this week the final episode of the reality show The Kardashians was released, where what happened when he announced that he had been unfaithful was followed in detail.

It was at the end of last year when Tristan Thompson took to his social networks to release a statement in which he publicly admitted that he had cheated, again, on Khloéthe mother of her daughter, this in the framework of the celebration of her 31st birthday, an event organized by the same businesswoman.

But it was not only that, he also revealed that he would become a father again, but with the woman with whom he was unfaithful to Kardashian, which gave a lot to talk about and was documented on the reality show that the family transmits through from Hulu.

Now, in the same week that said chapter aired, number ten and chosen as the finale of the first season of the reality show, Khloé Kardashian is seen next to the man who was unfaithful to her and is giving a lot to talk about.

Last Saturday, June 18, Khloé was seen next to Tristan, leaving a restaurant lunch in Calabasas, California, where the two live. This immediately gave a lot to talk about and unleashed all kinds of theories about it.

Among the most notorious rumors is that Khloé is back with TristanHowever, many others argue that, as she has made clear, she is only in the relationship for the sake of her only daughter, 4-year-old True Thompson. It is unknown so far what happens between the two, but “images say more than a thousand words,” Internet users point out.

