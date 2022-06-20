They capture Amber Heard buying clothes at discount stores after trial with Johnny Depp

Everything seems to indicate that he is not having a good time Amber heardbecause since the judges ruled in favor of her ex-husband Johnny Depp In a trial that caught the attention of the entire world, things have not turned out the way he wants. This time she was seen in a store T. J. Maxxfamous for its discounts and offers, in New YorkUSA.

The actress was captured by the paparazzi next to her sister Whitney Henriquez reviewing various garments and discussing white pants. However, she noted that Heard was dressed simply: her hair pulled back, a shirt and baggy jeans, according to the TMZ medium.

This scenario occurred after Amber Heard was sanctioned with a millionaire sum to repair the damage against the protagonist of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga. Similarly, she claimed that she did not have the capital to pay her debt. As if that were not enough, it seems that her participation in the tape “Aquaman 2” was eliminated.

Legend

Amber Heard says she always told the truth at trial

Amber heard said she stands behind the testimony she gave during the contentious defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Deppand stated that he has always “told the truth”.

“That was all I said and I said it to power. And I paid the price,” Heard said in her first interview after the verdict, two weeks after the jury awarded Depp more than $10 million and claimed Heard lied when she said Depp abused her.

Depp sued heard for libel in Virginia for a December 2018 op-ed she published on the Washington post in which he described himself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The lawyers of Depp They said the actor was smeared by the article even though he is never mentioned by name. Although the jury was on the side of Depp, heard he also received $2 million for statements by one of Depp’s lawyers that they also considered defamatory.

“Until I die I will stand by every word of my testimony,” Heard told NBC’s “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie, in an interview that will air Tuesday and Wednesday. “I made many mistakes, but I have always told the truth.”

Depp, who has not yet done a formal interview about the case, has said the verdict “gave me my life back.” Commenting on Depp’s legal team, Heard said, “his lawyer did a better job of distracting the jury from the real issues.”

The verdicts capped a televised trial that offered a window into a volatile marriage from which both emerged with unclear career prospects.

In TikTok, Instagram Y Twitter, the vast majority of comments criticized Heard. She called the social media frenzy that the case sparked “unfair.”

With AP information

