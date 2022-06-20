They are the richest actresses in Hollywood

Thanks to their great talent and excellent performances on screen, these women have millions of dollars in their bank account. From Mila Kunis to Scarlett Johansson, here are some of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, ranked by net worth.

Margot Robbie: $26 million With a net worth of 26 million dollars, according to the calculations of Celebrity Net Worth, appears Margot Robbie. The actress had the most prominent role of hers alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The wolf of Wall Street and since then she has become one of the actresses with the highest monetary income in the industry. Variety reported that Margot earned around $9-10 million for her role as harley quinn in Birds of prey. And what did the star do with all those millions? At least part of it went to three houses: one for her, one for her sister, and one for her mother.

Emma Stone: $30 million Emma Stone was named the highest-paid actress in the world in 2017, and while she may not hold the top spot right now, the star of cruel she remains one of the highest earning women in the entertainment industry. Celebrity Net Worth puts her current net worth at about $30 million.

Gal Gadot: $30 million While some spend decades in the industry before cashing multimillion-dollar checks, Gal Gadot’s rise to stardom — and her salary — was relatively quick. His most important role was that of wonder-woman in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of JusticeAnd the rest is history. Gal charged $300,000 for the first Wonder Woman. With the success of that movie, any subsequent Wonder Woman appearance jumped to $10 million, according to CNW. The site also reports that Gadot made $20 million from Red Notice. So it’s no wonder she has $30 million in net worth.

Kristen Bell: $40 million It must have been exciting to be the voice of the iconic gossip-girl and from Anna herself Frozen. But Kristen Bell not only enjoyed voicing these characters, but also the great salary she earned! For each episode of Gossip Girl, the actress reportedly earned $125,000. According to CNW, his net worth is $40 million. With How to survive my ex? Y veronica marsthis Hollywood star with such a high income has become very famous.

Helena Bonham Carter: $60 million It is difficult to find an actress with a filmography as extensive as that of Helena Bonham Carter, who has appeared in more than 100 projects for the big and small screen. And it’s not just any performance; but of hits like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Y Sweeney Todd. Some of Helena’s career milestones include the lead role in Cinderella, which grossed nearly $550 million at the box office, as well as the Harry Potter franchise.

Amy Adams: $60 million Before landing roles on the big screen in Hollywood, Amy Adams performed across the country at parties and dinners. In 1999 she was chosen to participate in the film Diepretty alongside Kristen Dunst and Kristie Alley, who encouraged the fledgling actress to pursue her career in Los Angeles. Adams was lucky in his attempts to make it big in Los Angeles. She landed many roles in movies like Catch Me If You Can, Nice to meet you and others. Her risky move probably paid off because today, the actress is valued at $60 million.

Mila Kunis: $75 million Mila Kunis became a household name thanks to her role as Jackie in That ’70s Show. But this star managed to make a successful transition into the film industry and hasn’t looked back since. Well, except for a performance in the television industry that earned him millions.

Anne Hathaway: $80 million Anne Hathaway has never let us down, having worked on such successful films as The princess’s Diary either The Devil Wears Prada. Anne earned $7.5 million for The Dark Knight in 2012 and then surpassed his crowning achievement when he landed a $10 million deal for his role in The Miserables. In total, Celebrity Net Worth estimates the actress’s net worth to be around $80 million.

Emily Blunt: $80 million Anne Hathaway wasn’t the only star to turn heads alongside Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada: Emily Blunt also shared her presence on the big screen. And nothing in Hollywood (or in Emily’s bank account) has been the same since. The actress earned approximately $22 million between 2019 and 2020 and now has a net worth of about $80 million.

Emma Watson: $85 million Thanks to her talent and the Harry Potter franchise, Emma Watson was certified as a millionaire while still in her teens. By the third or fourth movie the money was getting serious, Watson told Vogue years ago. her after earning millions in the role of her hermionethe actress received a salary of 15 million dollars for her role in Beauty and the Beast.

Halle Berry: $90 million This actress has amassed an impressive net worth of $90 million, according to CNW reports. This comes as no surprise, as Halle Berry has been a beloved star in the industry since the early 1990s. In 1996, she starred in Critical momentfor which he received a million dollars. Berry received $4 million for her performance in the movie james-bond Another day to die. And another 6 million dollars for her role in Gothika. But her highest salary came from one of her most iconic roles in Catwoman, for which she earned $14 million.

Melissa McCarthy: $90 million Melissa McCarthy is a total legend, but she almost missed out on appreciating her talent: The actress told Howard Stern back in 2014 that she was about to quit acting when suddenly they appeared. gilmore girls. McCarthy earned $23 million from Spy Y Tammy 2015, and now has a net worth of about $90 million.

Kaley Cuoco: $100 million There was a time when Kaley Cuoco made $48 million for two seasons. Yes, that’s right: Multiple sources have reported that the TV icon earned $1 million per episode during seasons 11-12 of The Big Bang Theory. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is now worth $100 million.

Angelina Jolie: $120 million Angelina Jolie earned one of the highest salaries ever received by an actress when she acted in the action-mystery movie: Agent Salt. CNW reports that the Hollywood legend was paid $20 million for her role in the 2010 film. In fact, $20 million to $30 million is Jolie’s average salary.

Courtney Cox: $150 million Courtney Cox, probably best known for her role as Monica in friends, has become one of the highest earning actresses in the industry. She has been valued at $150 million, and you can thank the highly popular series for that.

Sarah Jessica Parker: $150 million This fashionista made her acting debut as an eight-year-old in The Match Seller. Thereafter her career took off and she Sarah Jessica Parker landed a role in the Broadway show The Innocents. But it wasn’t until the 1990s that the actress became popular. She was chosen to play the lead role in the hit series Sex in the City, where he came to win $3.2 million per episode.

Charlize Theron: $160 million When Sony was hacked and information was leaked revealing actresses being paid less than their male co-stars, Charlize made sure that didn’t happen again. And that’s how she got a $10 million check for The Hunter and the Ice Queenthe same salary that Chris Hemsworth received.

Meryl Streep: $160 million It is not surprising to find a legend like Meryl in this ranking. At 72, she’s released another highly anticipated movie, Don’t Look Up, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down. Sources report that Streep brings in around $20 million per film, with Celebrity Net Worth valuing it at around $160 million.

Scarlett Johansson: $165 million Scarlett Johansson has been one of the highest earning women in Hollywood for several years. The actress got a $20 million settlement for Black Widow and currently has a monumental net worth of $165 million.

Sofia Vergara: $180 million Moving up a notch is Sofia Vergara, who is estimated by Celebrity Net Worth to have a net worth of $180 million. Nothing to write home about… The star reportedly earned a salary of $500,000 per episode of modern-family.

Sandra Bullock: $250 million This list could not miss Sandra Bullock, and Celebrity Net Worth puts her net worth at about 250 million dollars. And that comes from years of high-paying jobs. just the movie Gravity (from 2013) guaranteed him $20 million, plus 15 percent of box office receipts and merchandise. But even with millions in the bank and reps and PR all around her, Sandra is always her own boss.

Julia Roberts: $250 million Julia Roberts had her debut role in Pretty Woman and since then it has remained a recognized name. According to CNW, she earned $25 million for starring in Mona’s smile Lisaand that’s a typical annual income for the star.