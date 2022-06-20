These are the possible side effects of sidelnafil, the main drug to treat erectile dysfunction

Sildenafil, active principle sold under the trade name of viagra (Pfizer) among others, is a drug widely used in the treatment of erectile dysfunction and other conditions such as pulmonary arterial hypertension or even altitude pulmonary edema.

Although in general terms it is considered a safe drug (and, for this reason, its use is approved practically everywhere in the world for these pathologies), like any other drug, it can sometimes cause a series of side effects of different prevalence, severity and nature.

Main adverse reactions

As we pointed out, these possible adverse reactions They are classified according to their frequency.





Thus, for example, they are considered very frequent (affects more than one person in 10) the headache.

On the other hand, they are considered frequent (it occurs in up to one person in 10) some as:

Nausea.

Redness of the face.

Hot flushes.

Indigestion.

Effects on vision (blue vision, blurred vision…).

Nasal congestion.

dizziness

On the other hand, they are classified as rare (affects no more than 1 person in 100) some such as:

Allergic reaction (sudden wheezing, shortness of breath or dizziness, swelling of the eyelids, face, lips or throat).

Chest pain.

vomiting.

Acne.

Eye irritation.

See flashes of light.

Visual clarity.

Light sensitivity.

Crying eyes.

Strong heartbeat.

Fast heartbeat.

High blood pressure.

Low blood pressure.

Muscle pain.

Drowsiness.

Reduced sensation of touch.

Vertigo.

Ringing in the ears.

Dry mouth.

Blockage or congestion of the sinuses.

Inflammation of the mucous membranes of the nose.

Pain in the upper abdomen.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Pain in arms and legs.

Nasal bleeding.

Blood in the urine.

Warmth sensation.

Feeling tired.

Similarly, are considered rare (occurring in up to one in every thousand people):

Prolonged and sometimes painful erections (consult your doctor if your erection lasts more than four hours).

Sudden decrease or loss of vision.

Serious skin reactions (including severe peeling, swelling, blistering on the mouth or genitals or around the eyes, fever.

Seizures or fever.

Fainting.

Cardiovascular accident.

Heart attack.

Irregular heartbeat.

Temporary decrease in blood flow to parts of the brain.

Sensation of tightness in the throat.

Numbness of the mouth.

Bleeding in the back of the eye.

Double vision.

Decreased visual acuity.

Abnormal sensation in the eye.

Eye or eyelid swelling.

Small particles or spots in the view.

Vision of halos around lights.

Dilation of the pupil of the eye.

Color change in the white part of the eye.

Bleeding from the penis.

Presence of blood in the semen.

nasal dryness

Inflammation of the inner part of the nose.

Irritability.

Sudden decrease or loss of hearing.

unknown frequency

In addition, since the drug has been marketed, some reactions most frequently unknownsome of them of considerable gravity.

In this category, as quoted by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products in a prospectus for a generic with this active ingredient, find effects such as unstable angina (heart disease) or sudden death.





In this regard, however, it should be clarified that all cases of these effects occurred in men who already had heart problems and that it has also not been possible to determine if the conditions were directly related to the use of sidenafil.

In any case, and as happens with any medication, it is advisable to consult your doctor or pharmacist or report any adverse effect that appears after consuming the drug through the Spanish Pharmacovigilance System for Medicines for Human Use, even if It is not included in the prospectus of the same.