These are some of the celebrities who can not buy Ferrari

“Even if they can afford it,” one should add. And it is not just about high prices, but the true exclusivity lies in what is very difficult to achieve. Whether it is going to a highly requested event, being admitted to an elite club or acquiring a very scarce product on the market, all of this entails a sifting process where money is not the only key that opens all doors. In the case of Ferrari, we are faced with a bit of each of these three premises when purchasing one of the Prancing Horse vehicles. Because true success is not having everything sold in advance, but being able to sell to whoever you want.

For this reason, the Maranello factory has established a series of standards for its customers and those who violate the precepts set by the Italian firm will be deprived of the possibility of getting one of their cars. And it is that the image of Ferrari is a priceless asset of the brand that not even its buyers are allowed to cloud. Precisely for failing to meet some of these demanding requirements, these are some of the celebrities who cannot buy ferrari.

What celebrities do not have a Ferrari?

Nicolas Cage

Justin Bieber

Floyd Mayweather

50cent

kim kardashian

Nicolas Cage

One of the most famous faces of action cinema Hollywood. Nicolas Cage won an Oscar in 1995 for his performance in “Leaving Las Vegas” and, from then on, he began to accumulate box office success, a significant fortune, numerous properties and several marriages – up to five times he has passed through the altar-. All this, added to your tastes extravagant and a bad manager named Samuel Levin, made despite a brilliant career go through financial problems. In one of those potholes, the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola had to get rid of his Ferrari Enzo -one of the most exclusive- and the brand included it in its “black list” for not previously reporting the resale and, above all, for sell the car below its original price. Deadly sin for the transalpine firm.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber can’t buy more Ferraris for bad treatments…to his Ferrari 458 Italia. The singer first “tuned” the car with questionable taste – being very benevolent – painting it an indescribable “Justin Bieber” blue and adding modifications that would make poor Enzo Ferrari turn in his grave. As if the customization wasn’t enough, he abandoned his vehicle for almost two weeks on the street, since he didn’t remember where he had left it. To finally end up auctioning the four-wheeled jewel, converted into “ecce homo”, for $400,000. That contempt towards one of his works greatly annoyed in Maranello, where Bieber was sent to the list of outlaws and it is not for less.

Floyd Mayweather

If someone can harm your body and your brand image just as easily, that’s Floyd Mayweather. The boxer is another member of this dishonorable list, although there are different opinions about the reasons for the red card given by Ferrari to the richest boxer in the world. Some say that he went for whitewashing the seven Ferraris that he already owns. And those who maintain that there is no specific reason, but that the life of excesses that Mayweather presumes on his social networks is reason enough to want to disassociate the prestigious brand from the character. Be that as it may, “Money” will not be able to buy more cars directly from the house, although nothing prevents him from continuing to expand his garage by acquiring second-hand models. By money will not be.

50cent

And it is that the social networks the devil loads them. Curtis James Jackson, better known as 50 Cent, was sent off for a double warning. The first, for a video where the singer appeared washing his Ferrari F50 with champagne, which was not very funny to the brand but was overlooked. And the second, a negative comment about his Ferrari 488 that the artist uploaded to Instagram, accompanied by a photo of the sports car raised on a crane. Which meant that the rapper was vetoed by Ferrari… and he chose to buy several models -filling his social networks with photographs and praise- of his Lamborghini competitor. A tantrum of many millions of euros.

kim kardashian

Always in the spotlight and almost always in the center of the controversy, the quintessential “celebrity” Kim Kardashian also had to be parsley in this sauce. However, the famous American is not directly responsible for the exclusion in this case, since she has been seen driving two Ferrari models in recent years and whenever she has appeared with them, she has done so with an image for nothing. reprehensible. In this case, the scandal arose in the source of one of the cars, since it was a wedding gift from a “businessman” who finally turned out to be a swindler. So the Italian firm has not wanted to be immersed in this matter that could cloud its image and has decided to veto the most mediatic of the Kardashians as a buyer of its most exclusive models and limited editions. Not so with the standard commercial models.