Johnny Depp remains one of the prominent names today. The 59-year-old American actor, who has been seen these days with a new ‘look’, has issued a statement through his social networks in which denounce impersonations of identityespecially after winning the judgment for defamation against his ex-wife Amber Heardwho accused him of domestic violence.

Johnny Depp issues a warning: “These are the only accounts that my team and I carry”

The actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ claims to be tired to see news about profiles that they pretend to be him or by people of your environmentfor which he has issued a warning: “It has come to my attention that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people who work with me. I don’t have any private or additional accounts on any platform.”

“These are the only pages what are we wearing My team and I where we share updates and we communicate,” added the actor, sharing his official account on Instagram (@JohnnyDepp), TikTok (@JohnnyDepp), Facebook (@JohnnyDepp) and Discord (@JohnnyDepp0854).

“The ‘fake’ accounts do not give up”

The interpreter ask their followers that are cautious“, Since the ‘fake’ accounts do not give up“. “My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this problem! “, He has sentenced.

Is caveat johnny depp occurs two weeks later of winning the legal process against fellow actress Amber Heard, who gave an interview a few days ago talking about her relationship with the actor, in addition to the consequences that the trial and the media expectation have had on her life.