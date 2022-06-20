Theory reveals the first advice he received from Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon’s protégé and WWE United States Champion, Theory was invited to the podcast Out of Character with Ryan Satin Y revealed what was the first piece of advice he received when the two met.

“I remember standing in front of the mirror in The Gorilla Position, which is right before you walk out, and Mr. McMahon was walking in there and he said to me: ‘Go out there and be confident like they know you.’ I remember it was like the first message that really resonated with me. And this was since we had that meeting, which was probably a few weeks before, so this was the first thing I really heard right before I acted.”

“That sat with me and I was like, ‘He knows I’m confident, and I know I’m confident and I’m not going to go out and do something, that I don’t know how to do. So, I know I got here, so let’s go out there and get to work.’”

So far, Theory has had a very strong 2022. Starting with a very prominent participation in WrestleMania 38. Later he won the WWE United States Championship and now he is one of the faces of the Monday night show, Monday Night Raw.

At present, it is rumored that Theory would have a match against John Cena, although the date is unknown, but from the agendas of both it seems that it will be in the short term.

