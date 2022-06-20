The Video Store: The Dark Knight

Second installment of the trilogy of Batman which premiered between 2005 and 2012, under the title of The dark knight.

Along with the iconic Superman Y wonder-woman, Batman He is one of the main superheroes of the DC Universe, so it is not surprising that there are a large number of projects, whether they are made for television or for the big screen, in which he is in charge of being the main character. Undoubtedly, one of the most praised, both by critics and by the public, is the trilogy directed by Christopher Nolanwhich has Christian bale in the role of the bat man. The second part of the saga to which we refer, entitled The dark knight It is precisely the film analyzed in this article.

Released in 2008, the film has a duration of 152 minutes. In the cast, along with the aforementioned Christian bale (What BruceWayne / Batman) stand out Heather Ledger (In the role of joker), Michael Cain (which plays alfred pennyworth), Gary Oldman (playing Lt. James Gordon), Aaron Eckhart (which gets under the skin of Harvey Dent / Two faces), Maggie Gyllenhaal (what makes of Rachel Dawesreplacing Katie Holmes), Morgan Freeman (it converts into Lucius Fox), Eric Roberts (which turns into salt maroni), ChinHan (What lau) Y Colin McFarlane (In the role of Gillian B Loeb).

In The dark knightwhich takes place after the events narrated in batmanbegins (2005), we are witnesses of how Harvey Dent manages to ascend to the position of new district attorney of the city. Since he seems to be a person of integrity and determination, which is why he has earned the nickname “gotham white knight«, BruceWayne believes that the time has come to hang up the batman suit and try to recover his relationship with Rachel Dawes. However, everything gets complicated when a new and sinister villain appears, who responds to the name of joker and has his own plans, which are totally opposite to those of BruceWayne.

The dark knight It is within the ranking of the ten best films of 2008, which is quite commendable for a superhero feature film, but much of the credit goes to it Christopher Nolanfor taking such a peculiar theme and knowing how to make it as believable as possible, and the sadly missing Heather Ledgerfor his brilliant interpretation of a psychopath at the height of the joker.

Another highlight of the film The dark knight is the replacement of Katie Holmes by Maggie Gyllenhaalas we already detailed at the time, being the official version that the first actress abandoned the role to shoot the movie Mad Money (2008).

Contrary to what happens in other films, even in this same saga, in The dark knight we do not have the presence of any character from the usual secondary cast of Batman that had not been played by other actors in the past. However, being treated from an approach that is somewhat different from the usual, it might seem that they are new characters, although without actually showing a distance from the characteristics that define each one of them.

The movie The dark knightthat no follower of the character should fail to see, is full of the most curious and thoughtful phrases like the one that says:

Either you die a hero or you live long enough to become a villain.

The film ends with this statement about Batman made by the mouth of James Gordon:

is the hero that Gotham you deserve, but not the one you need right now. So we’ll go after him, because he can resist it. Because he is not a hero, he is a silent guardian, a protector of the innocent, a Dark Knight.

An irrefutable proof of the great work carried out by Heather Ledger in the film The dark knight was his obtaining an Oscar, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe for best supporting actor, all of them posthumously, obviously.

The film also won a statuette for the best sound editing, although it was nominated for six more categories within the Oscars and as many other awards, among which we can highlight those of the Screenwriters Guild of the United States, the Directors Guild of the United States United and the Film Critics Awards. It was the American Film Institute who was in charge of naming it one of the best ten films of the year, as we have already mentioned.

It was evident that the overwhelming success achieved by the film, whose ending leaves many doors open, had to give way to a third installment that would close the saga, whose title was The Dark Knight Rises (2012), which also received a great reception, although not as great as its predecessor, whose plot was surely altered by the unexpected death of Heather Ledger.