The unknown branch of a scandal

The proof that something new has to be said even about a topic as oversized as Watergate (especially in the cinema, but little or nothing on television) is given in Gaslitthe new limited series available from April 24 on STARZPLAY with one episode per week.

There is a whole series of characters and untold stories surrounding the infamous Watergate scandal that affected the Nixon administration and the United States in the 1960s: from Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic underlings, to the deranged fanatics who they supported and abetted his crimes, right down to the tragic whistleblowers who ultimately brought it all down. Based on the first season of the acclaimed Slow Burn podcast and created by Robbie Pickering with Matt Ross directing, Gaslit is produced by Sam Esmail and Julia Roberts, who are collaborating again after Homecoming – and she chooses to return to the ‘small’ screen for the second time. once, and again with Shea Whigham.

Roberts plays Martha Mitchell, the central figure in this Watergate story, a woman who wasn’t afraid to speak her mind but was often “put in her place” by her husband John Mitchell, Nixon’s loyal attorney general, played by a transformed Sean Penn (whose performance goes beyond the kilos of makeup, but more casting or less prosthetics would have helped the interpretation). The miniseries shows the intimacy of the couple to reflect the whole of American society at the time, revealing the hypocrisy of a greedy social class, which desperately clung to power -political, economic, social- and wanted to cling to it with nails and nails. teeth, making the law of the strongest prevail… or rather the one with the most arrows (also known as blackmail) in his bow.

Whigham stars as G. Gordon Liddy – a dangerous and insane man hired by John Dean (Dan Stevens) flanked by Martha’s unapologetic stewardess and huge fan Mo Dean (Betty Gilpin) – to run the operation that will lead to scandal and the fall of the Republican Party. A party that, obviously, the Mitchells are part of, but Martha Mitchell is the first to sound the alarm publicly about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing the collapse of both the presidency and her personal life. John will thus be forced to choose between his beloved wife and his best friend, the President of the United States of America.

She is frank and famous almost and more than the first lady Pat Nixon, he is capricious, foul-mouthed, ruthless and the son of a macho society, they manage to paint a truthful couple, full of facets and contradictions, torn between the public and the private, and with a daughter (Darby Camp) who has to put up with their pendulum lives. There is an almost manic care put by the production into the historical reconstruction, from the sets to the costumes, to the prosthetic makeup that could have been lightened, to the staging of a false and hypocritical society, which winks at that society. steeped in political correctness but no less contradictory. A production that underwent some important changes in the course of the work – from the participation of brothers Joel and Nathan Edgerton, in front of and behind the camera, which later faded, to the important readjustment of Stevens instead of Armie Hammer – but that he did not suffer in the final staging, sumptuous and punctual, fascinating and of great precision.

Gaslit confirms the high quality of the production, which wanted to tell a well-known story from an unprecedented point of view, focusing heavily on the characters and their relationships and on the performance of the actors, first of all Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, charismatic and convincing despite excessive prosthetic makeup.

Where to see Gaslit?

The series is available on Starzplay.