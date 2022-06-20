The true story that inspired Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’

Photo credit: Philadelphia Inquirer

On June 20, 1975, 47 years ago today, Steven Spielberg premiered in theaters what was his first great success: Shark. A film that, in addition to changing the filmmaker’s career, also became a milestone in cinema: the first big blockbuster of the summer, at a time when the big releases were always reserved for Christmas. In addition, he kicked off the lucrative merchandising business based on towels, costumes, board games…

Shark (which is part of our list with the 110 best films in the history of cinema) was a resounding success, and that things got ugly on the set: the budget was four million dollars and it shot up to 12, the 55 days of filming turned into 159, scriptwriters’ dances, constant failures in the mechanical sharks (which even faded), tendency to constant drunkenness of some actors… In short, various hardships.

But the embryo of this success does not date from 1975. Not even from 1974, the year in which Peter Benchley published the novel on which the film was based. The origin of everything is a true story, which took place in New Jersey a long time before, specifically in the summer of 1916, and that scares as much or more than the movie. For two weeks, a 2.7-meter great white shark spread terror along 100 kilometers of coastline, causing several attacks and killing four people (do you know what it feels like to be attacked by a shark?… well here someone who has experienced it tells you). There is also the circumstance that at that time there was a polio epidemic that filled the beaches of the resorts of this state. The chronological account of the events is as follows.

Photo credit: Philadelphia Inquirer

July 1, 1916. A young man named Charles Vansant suffered the first attack when he was coming out of a bath, near the shore and at a depth of barely five feet. The shark left him badly injured and, although other swimmers managed to get him out of the water, he bled to death a couple of hours later.

Read more

July 6, 1916. A second attack occurs, about 70 kilometers north of the previous one. This time it’s Charles Bruder’s turn, bellboy at the Essex and Sussex Hotel, and the event is practically the same as the previous one: he was attacked a short distance from the shore and rescued by other bathers. He died in the arena before he could even receive medical attention.

July 8, 1916. Eight kilometers further north, a lifeguard came across a shark while on his boat (the lifeguard, not the shark), and managed to shoo it away with the stroke of an oar, with the consequent and justified clamor among the bathers. That same afternoon, on another beach less than 50 kilometers to the north, a policeman opened fire on a shark that was approaching a group of children who were playing in the water. It didn’t kill him, but managed to chase him away.

July 11, 1916. Attacks begin in fresh water, specifically in the Matawan River, about 40 km south of the last incident, which occurred three days earlier. A 12-year-old boy suffers from minor scrapes caused by the jagged skin of a shark.

July 12, 1916. A 58-year-old retiree spots the shark from a bridge swimming upstream. He raises the alarm but nobody pays attention to him, until a few hours later Lester Stilwell, 12 years old, is dragged underwater by the shark. A rescue party is organized to find the body, something that was achieved by a 24-year-old tailor. But, when he surfaced with the boy’s body, he received another seizure which he managed to shake off, though he died in hospital a few hours later. That same day there was a new incident in the river, although this time the victim managed to survive.

From that moment, the mayor of Matawan offered a reward of 100 dollars to whoever managed to kill the shark, and a wire net was placed at the mouth of the river to prevent it from returning to the sea.

July 14, 1916. They discover that the animal has broken the metal net and has returned to the sea, with the consequent panic among the population of the nearby beaches, which were deserted. That same day, a New York taxidermist named Michael Schleisser found an eight-foot, 350-pound great white shark trapped in his fishing nets, and managed to beat it to death with his oar.

Photo credit: Wikipedia

Was that female great white shark the cause of all the attacks? It has never been known for sure, but everything points to yes. The first, because from that moment the incidents ceased. The second, because about 7 kilos of undigested human meat and bones were found in the animal’s stomach, including a tibia that could belong to the child devoured in the river and a rib that, due to its size and characteristics, could be Charles Bruder. , the second victim. What is certain is that these 14 days of July inspired Peter Benchley to write his novel Jaws, which would later lead to Spielberg’s movie.

Just in case it ever happens to you, don’t miss our article on how to survive a shark attack. You’re welcome for the tips.