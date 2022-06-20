“The terminal”: the incredible story of the Iranian trapped for 18 years in an airport and inspired tape | Cinema and series

Anyone who has spent a night in an airport, often full of people, knows how heavy and tedious it is. With long hours of waiting, more than one experience can be counted. The cinema has used this venue to bring its films to life. One of them is “The Terminal”.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker