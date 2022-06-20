“The terminal”: the incredible story of the Iranian trapped for 18 years in an airport and inspired tape | Cinema and series

Anyone who has spent a night in an airport, often full of people, knows how heavy and tedious it is. With long hours of waiting, more than one experience can be counted. The cinema has used this venue to bring its films to life. One of them is “The Terminal”.

A couple of days ago, the film with Tom Hanks celebrated its 18th anniversary. The film, in which a man is forced to live in an airport, featured scenes that mixed comedy and drama, but also hid a true story that exposed the life of Mehran Karimi Nasseri.

A refugee in the Charles de Gaulle in Paris

Directed by Steven Spielberg, “The Terminal” is based on Mehran Karimi Nasseri’s autobiography. The man recounts how he was forced to leave Iran in 1977 for protesting against Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. After being expelled, Nasseri lived in Belgium and was granted refugee status. For years, he searched for a country to settle.

Mehran Karimi Nasseri’s life served as the inspiration for “The Terminal.” Photo: AP

By 1998, he left for England, but on the way he lost his documents at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in France. Without papers, Nasseri was denied entry to the UK and was trapped in the French settlement for 18 years. He was unable to leave until his medical condition required him to be hospitalized.

How to survive in an airport and the ‘rescue’ of Nasseri

In 2004, director Paul Berczeller, who spent several months with Merhan Karimi Nasseri on the set of their film “Here to where,” told The Guardian: “From the moment I sat down next to him, I felt the force of his dignity. He seemed satisfied. She didn’t mean to please or play on his sympathy. In a sense, he was a freer man than most,” he shared.

Over the years and more than one adventure in Terminal 1, Nasseri befriended airport workers, worked odd jobs, showered in bathrooms, and ate most of his food at McDonald’s.

Nasseri’s stay could have been extended had human rights lawyer Christian Bourguet not taken up her case. He was in charge of untangling all the international bureaucracy that kept the passenger stranded. Nasseri finally made it out of the airport and into a Paris homeless shelter in 2008.

How much did Nasseri earn for “La Terminal”?

According to Berczeller, Alfred, as he called himself, had received an important check for the story of his life, the same one that had been deposited in the Post Office bank at the airport.

“The terminal man”, book written by Alfred Mehran. Photo: diffusion

Beyond the money, Nasseri was hoping for help from DreamWorks to get a passport and travel to California. She wanted to meet Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, but it was not possible. Few realized that the publicity material for the 2004 film did not mention Alfred and his real ordeal.

The end of Mehran Karimi Nasseri’s story did not have the shine that Hollywood provides. Since 2007, the whereabouts of ‘The man from the terminal’ have been unknown, according to a latest report by Europa Press.