The tender dedications of Kim Kardashian to all the ‘fathers’ of his life

Father’s Day was celebrated last Sunday in Anglo-Saxon-speaking countries, and many famous people have taken the opportunity to pay tribute to the figure of their parents or the parents of their offspring. As they could not be less, the women of the Kardashian clan shared images of their children and their parents and former partners, defining them as the best parents in the world.

This is what Kim Kardashian has done, despite the complicated divorce she is experiencing from her ex-husband, Kanye West, whom she married in 2014; she has always highlighted the fantastic role he plays as a father. This is how it looked in his reality show, the kardashianswhere viewers have been able to see how the former couple lived those first days of separation with children involved.



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, at Christmas 2019 instagram / kim kardashian

The businesswoman has four children with the rapper, the result of her marriage: North, nine years old, Saint, six, Chicago, four; and little Psalm, of three. The four live with their mother, but spend a lot of time with her father, who a few months ago bought a mansion across the street from where his ex-wife lives.

“Thank you for being the best father to our babies and loving them the way you do. Happy Father’s Day, Ye ”, the television star dedicated to him through her social networks.



Kim Kardashian dedicates tender messages to the men who have been part of her life. Instagram/Kim Kardashian

The businesswoman not only had words for the father of her children, but also wanted to take a moment to pay tribute to the two men who have marked her life: her father, the prestigious lawyer Robert Kardashian, famous for having clients as important as OJ Simpson and the one who wants to follow in his footsteps; and her stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, who was the second husband of her mother, Kris Jenner, and the father of her little sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.



Kim Kardashian dedicates tender messages to the men who have been part of her life. Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Her father, who died in 2003 at only 59 years of age due to cancer and with whom the television businesswoman bears an amazing physical resemblance, describes him as “the best father” and reveals a tender moment lived with her children: “The children They have asked me how I would celebrate your day with you if you are in heaven, and they have some very sweet suggestions. I miss you and I love you with all my soul, “wrote the socialite, sharing some images from the lawyer’s family album.

Caitlyn Jenner, who came into her life when she was only eleven years old, is grateful for becoming that father that she and her siblings needed so much, especially after the death of her father. Together they formed a very large family (Caitlyn already had four children from previous relationships), which they knew how to unite into one.



Kim Kardashian dedicates tender messages to the men who have been part of her life. Instagram/Kim Kardashian

“Thank you for taking care of us and being the best stepdad. Happy Father’s Day, Caitlyn ”, he wishes from her social networks, sharing two beautiful images.

read also