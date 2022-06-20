The reviews of David Perez “Davicine”:

the summer i fell in love

the summer i fell in love is a multi-generational drama that revolves around a love triangle between a girl and two brothers, the changes in the relationships between mothers and children, and the lasting power of a strong female friendship. It’s a coming of age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of a perfect summer.

The series stars lola tung, jackie chung (Coming Home Again), Rachel Blanchard (Deep water), Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno (I Am Gabriel), Sean Kaufmann, Alfred Narcissus (Demolition) Y Minnie Millswith the participation of Colin Ferguson Y Tom Everett Scott. Singer Taylor Swift participates with the song “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”. The series premieres in Spain in Prime Video on June 17, 2022.

An author who knows what success is with romances

Jenny Han She is the author of the #1 New York Times bestselling novel series “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “The Summer I Fell In Love With.” Her books have been published in more than 30 languages. For television, she has co-created two new series based on these books: the summer i fell in love, which produces and co-directs; and the recently announced series of Netflix xo kitty, a spin off of the “To All the Boys” universe, which he will also produce and co-direct. As far as feature films are concerned, she has been executive producer of all three films in the successful trilogy of Netflix to all the boys.

With these precedents it is clear that the author knows what success is thanks to her romantic stories, and this new series does not disappoint in terms of what her fans can expect from her, taking her new romance to a summer in which Belly and his family go to the Fisher’s beach house in Cousins. Every summer is the same…until Belly turns 16. Relationships will be questioned, painful truths will be revealed, and Belly will be changed forever. It is the summer of the first love, of the first heartbreak and of growth: it is the summer in which she becomes beautiful.

A summer to enjoy love

Right in the middle of the heat wave it has reached the houses the summer i fell in lovein order to take advantage of the first days of the pool, and with a whole summer ahead for viewers to enjoy a summer romance without leaving home, especially because of the holiday feeling it generates in us.

The refreshing touch given by the season in which it is set is reinforced by the freshness transmitted by a cast of young and little-known actors, all of them very convincing in their roles, with a script that handles well the evocation of puberty, so detailed. by Jenny Han. Those vivid memories of the author serve for us to recover our memories of first love, but also of first heartbreak, regardless of whether they took place in summer or not, thanks to being authentically reflected on screen, both at the level of sensations and emotions, as worries and conflicts.

entertainment and melancholy

the summer i fell in love plays with a successful combination of freshness and fun, but without forgetting the melancholy and sadness, states of mind that are usually evoked in the heat of summer. All these feelings and emotions are evident in its protagonists, although the weight of the series falls especially on the newcomer lola tungwho plays Belly, and does it in a way that dazzles, showing the typical naivety of a 16-year-old girl, a kind girl with a shy smile, although it would have been nice to have more emphasis on empathy with her best friend Taylor (rain spencer). Too bad also that the series lacks chemistry in the love stories in which its protagonist is involved.

Now, beyond its protagonist, there is no character, or secondary, that detracts from the care they have put into the script, also highlighting the adult cast, which provides a more dramatic part than might be expected in this story. The accuracy of the stories it tells is thanks to the delicate but direct writing of JennyHan, who is able to show us what it means to be 16 years old without resorting to excessive flourishes. To this we must add that photography transports us to the vibrant sensations transmitted by the hottest season of the year, and its soundtrack is clearly the musical selection of a teenager, with great hits from Taylor SwiftBillie Eilish either Ariana Grande.

the summer i fell in love is a refreshingly charming coming-of-age series, somewhat superficial but authentically portrayed despite being excessively predictable, making it the perfect entertainment for a hot summer afternoon to return to a place we long for.

List of episodes of “The Summer I Fell in Love”

The Serie the summer i fell in love It is composed of 7 episodes of between 39 and 52 minutes each. Episode 1. Summer House It’s the real first day of summer: the day Belly, her brother Steven, and their mother, Laurel, head to Cousins ​​Beach to stay with Susannah Fisher, who is like a second mother to Belly, and her sons, Conrad and Jeremiah. . Belly has been going to Cousins ​​since before she was born, but something about this summer feels different to Belly. And if the first night is a reference, you’re right. Episode 2. Summer Dress It’s Belly’s first day as a debutante, and after spending a day shopping and having tea, she wonders if she made the right decision when she accepted Susannah’s invitation. But when Cam shows up, things change for Belly. Her summer of news is just beginning. Meanwhile, Steven has her own summer romance, and Laurel finds herself intrigued by a writer like her. Episode 3. Summer Nights It’s Belly’s sixteenth birthday and her best friend, Taylor, arrives at Cousins ​​to join in the celebration. Belly’s birthday is always her favorite day of the year, but this year she’s blindsided by a secret Taylor has been keeping from her. The debutantes ask Belly who she is taking to the debutante ball. Laurel and Susannah’s secret finally comes out. Episode 4. Summer Heat The 4th of July arrives and the parents show up at Cousins ​​Beach for Susannah’s annual beach house party. Tensions flare between Conrad and his father. Belly and the Fisher brothers make margaritas and the situation ends in chaos. Later, Belly has a romantic moment that is interrupted. Episode 5. Summer Hookup Belly believing that Conrad might reveal his feelings for her, Belly makes a decision. But when Belly and Conrad finally get a chance to talk, things don’t go as she hoped, and she wonders if she might have set her sights on the wrong Fisher brother. Steven is assigned to work in the country club’s poker room, and Laurel and Susannah have a night out. Episode 6. Summer Tide Taylor returns to play in Cousins’ charity beach volleyball tournament and to help Belly, who is caught between Conrad and Jeremiah. A debutante party on a yacht ends in disaster, and Belly makes a clear decision between the brothers. Steven is overwhelmed by Shayla’s wealthy friends, and Cleveland helps Conrad through a tough time. Episode 7. Summer Love The debutante ball arrives, but Belly’s big night could be ruined when Jeremiah learns the secret his mom has been hiding all summer. Belly finds herself alone on the dance floor, but someone saves the day. After Susannah and Laurel’s secret is revealed, the season ends with a promise from Susannah and a confession from Conrad that Belly has been waiting all summer.

What did you think of the series?

the summer i fell in love

