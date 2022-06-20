The story of how Steven Spielberg saved his first successful film thanks to Alfred Hitchcock

The career of the great Steven Spielberg has presented works of art that have been etched in everyone’s memory, but without a doubt the one that started it all was jaws (Jaws) from 1975. Everyone knows that this film was a huge success for the director, but not everyone knows what Steven went through to make the story as everyone knows it.

East June 20th the film that caused panic on the beaches with its story and gave viewers goosebumps with the exquisite soundtrack composed by John Williams, celebrates its 47 years of life.

Jaws tells the story of a great white shark that starts killing people in a New England seaside town. the chief of police Brody (Roy Scheider) suggests closing the beaches until the mystery is solved, faced with the possibility of losing income due to the wave of tourists, the mayor of the city decides to ignore it. As the number of victims grows, the Chief Brody joins hopper (Richard Dreyfuss) a scientist and the strong sailor Quinn (Robert Shaw) to investigate and stop the huge murderous creature.

A little known anecdote is that Steven did not have an easy task bringing Jaws to life. In addition to the typical back and forth with the studios and production companies, Spielberg had to face other problems. It so happens that he spent a huge amount of money creating the mechanical shark, but the expected results were not obtained. Mechanical failures and other issues led to many of the shots of the shark looking disastrous.

According to Slashfilms, before this Steven had to resort to something higher than special effects and mechanics, suspense. “I had no choice but to find a way to tell the story without the shark.” says the filmmaker in the book Extreme Fishing by Robson Green. In that same publication, Spielberg reveals that he began to review the work of the great Alfred Hitchcock, this led him to realize that the best way to instill terror was something as simple as not showing the entirety of the enormous shark.

Hitchcock in his films made use of this resource in the best way. In Psychosis 1960, the scene of the murder of Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) is remembered because the killer is not seen, only the sharp knife he uses comes into focus. Steven went to work applying this in Jaws, the result exceeded all expectations. There are more scenes where you can see the animal’s fin than its jaws. These no doubt caused cold sweat and nervous tension to take over the viewers.

“The film went from being a Japanese Saturday morning horror movie to more of a Hitchcock, less-you-see, more-you-get thriller.”, commented the person in charge of the Indiana Jones trilogy.

Without a doubt, the change that Steven made was more than successful, not only for the benefit of the film, but also to demonstrate that his talent as a director is unique.

