The son of Denzel Washington and the millennial star Zendaya, protagonists of the latest couples drama from Nettflix

While John David thought girls were interested in him for being Denzel Washington’s son, Zendaya has moved on from her Disney past to become the youngest winner of the Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Drama.

In the midst of the coronavirus crisis Sam Levinsoncreator of the acclaimed HBO series euphoriaits protagonist, ZendayaY John David WashingtonThey stood up last couple drama from Netflix. In a nutshell, the raw Malcolm and Marie, one of the most viewed fictions on the platform, stems from a question Levinson asked himself: what is the worst thing a person can do to their partner? And in the monumental anger that conveys the story, the characters try to answer this question. But, who are its attractive and successful protagonists?

Starting by John David Washington (1984), the protagonist of Tenet assured EL MUNDO that thanks to the cinema they have stopped asking him about his father, he is also an actor Denzel Washington. Because John David made his film debut at the age of seven in Spike Lee’s film starring his father, Malcolm X. But then he turned his professional career to sport, specifically football, until he turned 30, he decided to follow in the footsteps of both parents. His mother, Pauletta Pearson Washington, is also an actress and singer.

“It’s funny. During my entire sporting life as a professional football player, all the journalists referred to me as the actor’s son. It seemed that every pass, every touchdown, every goal… he had done it,” explained John David to this newspaper. “In fact, if there was a reason I didn’t want to act it was because I didn’t feel capable of dragging that slab for life. If that happened in sports, what wouldn’t happen in the cinema… In the end I threw myself into it and, what a coincidence, it has been thanks to the cinema that they have stopped reminding me of my father in every interview, in every review, in every comment “, he assured.

Although he started working on the HBO series ballers (2015-2019), his first triumph in the cinema was, again, in a film by Lee: Infiltrated in the KKKlan (2018). Later, John David achieved global recognition at the hands of Christopher Nolan in Tenet (2020), the only blockbuster released during the pandemic. And now the intimate Malcolm & Marie (2021) comes to seal his future as an interpreter.

Although today he jokes with the possibility that the tables will be turned and, from now on, Denzel begins to be known as the father of John David, in 2016 he acknowledged that being his son was a burden Not only professionally, but also in his personal life. “It’s complicated to make friends, relationships, couples and all that. I’ve been in two relationships and both failed because of the issue of trust, paranoia by nature. Maybe it was my own paranoia that sabotaged those relationships. Because in hindsight, they were fine,” he said on the radio show The Breakfast Club.

Shortly after he delved into this question in The Steve Harvey Showwhere he revealed that for a long time he thought that girls were interested in him because he was Denzel Washington’s son, so he hid this fact and He said that his father was a worker, that he was in jail or directly chose the characters he played in his movies. At the moment, the actor he is single and in another interview The Hollywood Reporter He told the candidates that he is very faithful.

Talking about Zendaya, the Disney girl has become one of the Hollywood stars with the greatest future. At only 24 years old, she became the youngest performer to win the Emmy for best dramatic actress for her work in the aforementioned euphoria, a series loaded with sex and violence where he plays a drug addict teenager.

Zendaya (1996) began her career as child Model, rising to fame at just 14 years old thanks to the Disney Channel series shake it up (2010-2013). Although he tried his hand at music, he soon turned to acting, and went on to work on another Disney series, KC Undercover (2015-2018), and as an adult the movies Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home Y the great showman.

turned into a fashion icon, Zendaya has her own clothing line called Daya by Zendaya. She is also an activist committed to the feminism and his African-American origin.

Personally, the secrecy and control of their public image They are their hallmarks. In fact, Zendaya has managed to avoid the scandals that have accompanied many other child stars such as Miley Cyrus, Zac Efron or her partner Bella Thorne. About her relationships, the actress maintained a relationship with the also interpreter Jacob Elordi, although it is believed that they ended up because of his infidelities.