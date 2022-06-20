The Simebalian grain of sand – Health Editions

On the 10th, Dr. Miguel Roca, whose leadership, together with Margarita Gili, has been key to consolidating the UIB Faculty of Medicine project, invited me to attend the first graduation ceremony for 60 doctors. The brilliant event, very well organized by the UIB, was attended by a large representation of the Government, various politicians from the other parties in Parliament, directors of the Ib-Salut, numerous professors and, of course, the relatives of all the graduates. The feminization of medicine was evident: 49 graduates and 11 graduates. The ceremony was brilliant and very moving. The euphoria of the 60 doctors was hardly contained and it infected us all. The speeches by the rector, two students and the president were excellent. But I (and I think all the attendees) were impressed by Dr. Roca, Dean of the Faculty. He was magnificent. My nostalgia was triggered by the song of the eternal Gaudeamos Igitur, juvenendum sumus…. Since I still maintain my mnesic functions more or less well, I remembered that I, personally and on behalf of Simebal, participated very actively in the social and media debate about the Faculty of Medicine. Our positioning was in favor of its creation. The maximum resistance was internal. We contribute our grain of sand, not like some of the proud attendees, who are currently in the health administration, who did not say a word. As they have a biased and ideological memory, if they feel alluded to, they can contact me and we will pull the newspaper library in terms of articles and participation in television debates. Now they put on the medal and take photos, but then they were mute and catatonic. This story has many landmarks and I have a good memory. No problem.

Not to discourage: now the obstacle course begins

This is addressed to the 60 doctors of this first batch: The health administration is like the mythological God Cronos, who devours his children. In this case, the doctors he mistreats yes or yes. It should be remembered that the professional career of a doctor is a path of effort and continuous recycling from the MIR to his retirement. Let’s remember the obvious: very high grade to study medicine, 6 years of career, MIR exam, 4-6 years of specialty, pass the MIR evaluation, accredited continuing education throughout your life, high level of knowledge and responsibility, 48 hours per week, including compulsory guard duty, which does not count towards retirement, basic salary of around 1,200 euros per month, hourly guard duty between 25-30 euros per hour, extra pay (40%) since 2010 due to the Zapaterazo, a grievance that persists 12 years later (some 16,000 euros plundered), residence compensation between 92-110 euros per month, which contrasts with that received by the political elite, paralysis of the professional career since 2017, which affects some 1,500 doctors who cannot access or raise the level of the professional career, remuneration of the MIRES, lower than in the rest of the State, remuneration abuse in the located guards and in the personnel of 061, Suap, mobile Pacs, heads of service and coordinators of c health centers and as the icing on the cake of institutional mistreatment, the miserable annual variable productivity between 60-250-500 euros. Last year, including the plus covid, there was a range of between 700-2,200 euros, which the doctors of ICU! Very far from Simebal’s proposal, for all essential doctors and who had been on the front line in the Covid, of 3,000-6,000 euros. I think I have more than argued our distrust of the health administration. What surprises me is that we haven’t lost patience. Young graduates, future MIRES, I recommend that you join Simebal for free, if you stay here. We will always defend you. Much remains to be done in the dignity of the doctor. They already know in transitory defeat but never in dressage.





