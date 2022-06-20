The shocking change of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the movie ‘Barbie’

EFE videos

Mali celebrates Sanké Mô, a collective fishing rite that resists insecurity

San (Mali), June 19 (EFE).- Hundreds of Malians went this week to the town of San, in the center of the country, to celebrate the Sanké Mô, an ancestral rite of collective fishing and one of the most important events of the cultural calendar of the country that managed to resist the pandemic and the insecurity that plagues Mali. Registered in 2009 in the Intangible Cultural Heritage of the United Nations Organization for Culture, Science and Education (UNESCO), this festival that is more than 620 years old is celebrated this year amid high security measures and with the presence of the Prime Minister, Choguel Kokalla Maïga, and senior officials of the Malian transitional government. This rite is organized every year on the second Thursday of the seventh lunar month to celebrate the founding of the city located in the Segou region, in the center of the country. OFFERINGS TO ASK FOR A GOOD HARVEST The festivities began with songs and prayers led by the descendants of the city’s founders, before proceeding to the sacrifice of animals (generally roosters and goats) as a kind of offering to the spirits that populate the Sanké lagoon. according to popular belief. “These rituals also serve to ask for a good harvest, happiness and peace for the country this year,” one of those attending the ritual told Efe. Once the prayers and dances are over, the collective fishing rite begins in the Sanké lagoon, which lasts several hours. Women, men and children, amateur and professional fishermen, all swarmed into the lagoon to fish with mesh nets of different sizes, fine and coarse. The participants also resorted to other means such as old mosquito nets and straw baskets, and others tried to fish with their hands. SAN: CROSSROADS OF CULTURES The San area, hit by terrorist attacks, has the particularity this year of administratively distancing itself from Segou after becoming a separate region, according to the new administrative distribution. In addition, San is characterized by connecting with the only route that leads to the north of the country, and also for being a crossroads of cultures between different ethnic groups such as the “Bobo or Buwa” who symbolize courage, the “Traoré”, traditional chiefs of the locality, and the “Ndao” considered as the traditional patrons or protectors of the lagoon. The Malian Prime Minister insisted on the symbolic importance of the region and stressed that “development is only possible when it is founded on the traditional values ​​of the country.” “I am here on behalf of the president of the transition, the government and the Malian people to say that culture occupies an important place in the construction of Mali,” Maiga said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the party. Mali is mired in a security crisis with constant attacks by terrorist groups, linked to Daesh and Al Qaeda, against the civilian population and the Malian state security forces. In addition, the African country is subject to sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) after the military junta that is in power (after two coups) did not fulfill its promise to organize elections last February and decided to extend the transition until March 2024. According to observers, the government’s presence in Sanké Mô was interpreted as a challenge for the military junta to show that the country is still standing despite insecurity and sanctions. Idrissa Diakité (c) Agencia EFE