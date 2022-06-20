the sequel in which the actors had to fly

In 1986, American actor and producer Tom Cruise starred in top gun, a film directed by Tony Scott about young aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who trains at the US Navy Combat Weapons School. Almost 40 years later, the film is revived in a sequel starring Cruise again: Top Gun: Maverickthis time directed by Joseph Kosinski and in which the protagonist is not the student, but the teacher. The film has already become highest grossing actor after grossing more than 290 million dollars during its first two weeks at the box office.

In this Fact Fiction we talk about the reality behind this film.

Top Gun: the nickname of a US Navy school

The title of one of Tom Cruise’s most recognized films is not the product of a screenwriter’s imagination, but rather is inspired by a actual unit of the United States Army.

Specifically, “Top Gun” is the nickname by which the combat tactics instructor coursewhich was created in 1969 with the aim of better preparing pilots for combat during the Vietnam War, as reported by the US Department of Defense.

Although the army now boasts that this training “produces the best fighter pilots in the world”, the Top Gun school “was initially located on the parking lot of the Miramar Naval Air Station (California)”, as highlighted by Defense and shows the first installment of the film.

In 1996, Top Gun moved to Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, and the Navy integrated the school into the Naval Aviation Warfare Development Center, although in the new Maverick movie the location of the school remains California. .

The Department of Defense’s Office of Entertainment Media, which help the film sector to tell stories based on the military environment, has collaborated, in fact, in the setting of Top Gun: Maverick providing equipment (aircraft and aircraft carriers), personnel and technical expertise, according to what the director of the office informed Washington Post.

The origin of the film is an article by an Israeli journalist from 1983

In 1983, the Israeli journalist Ehud Yonay wrote an article in the magazine California Magazine titled Top Guns. In the narrates a working day of a pilot and his radar intercept officer at the same school as in 1986 and 2022 Tom Cruise has brought to the big screen.

paramount acquired the rights to the report -the name of Ehud Yonay and his article even appear in the final credits of the original film-, but, according to reports Washington Post, the journalist’s heirs finalized the transfer of rights on January 24, 2020. “The plaintiffs maintain that Paramount, which produced and distributed the sequel, did not reacquire those rights before releasing the new film,” highlights the American media . For this reason, the journalist’s family has sued the studio alleging that Top Gun: Maverick does not respect intellectual property rights.

Washington Post also gives voice to the film studios, according to which the film was completed before the transfer end date. In fact, there is news from 2018 that already announced the premiere of the sequel for summer 2020.

On this matter, if it is true that the film was “prepared” before the end of the transfer of rights -that is, before January 24, 2020-, Paramount would not have committed a crime, according to the precepts of section §304 (c) (6) (A) of the United States Copyright Law.

The action scenes were shot by the original actors

reality in Top Gun: Maverick is not only in the context -a school for the best pilots in the world- but also in the flight scenes themselves, which were recorded with the original actors and not with extras or through special effects.

In an interview in New York Timesone of the producers of the film, Jerry Bruckheimer, pointed out that since he recorded the first installment of top gunCruise “has accumulated all kinds of pilot’s license you can imagine: helicopters, jetswhatever”.

According to Bruckheimer, Cruise insisted that all stunts featured in Top Gun: Maverick I know will roll with practical effects. Thus, all the actors who appear in the movie about fighter planes are real, although they were accompanied by a US Navy pilot at the controls. Scenes such as the launch of Cruise’s plane from the aircraft carrier or when the protagonist steals a fighter to show his students and superiors that the dangerous mission that weaves the entire film is possible are recorded with the active participation of the Hollywood star.

The landscapes seen through the aircraft windows are also real, as are the gestures, the narrowed eyes, the gasps and the moans of the artists, who really felt the pressure of flying the fighters. “We can not fake what your body feels during combat”, pointed out on this matter the director of the film, Joseph Kosinski, to New York Times. On the plane he even ended up assembling the director of photography (Claudio Miranda) to see what cameras they should use to film the actors and where to place them.

But if you don’t believe it, the team at Top Gun: Maverick has intentionally left a gift for you: the reflection of the cameras on the windows of the planes in some scenes.