the secrets of his youth

The secret of eternal youth exists and Tom Cruise has it. Just a month shy of his 60th birthday, the American actor and producer maintains the physical form of a super athlete, consistent hair, twentysomething agility and a face quite similar to the one he had in 1986, when he starred in ‘Top Gun’, the movie of Tony Scott that launched him to fame.

Its enviable appearance has been verified now when, 36 years after that blockbuster, Cruise has returned to the big screen with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, the spectacular and long-awaited sequel that is sweeping the world. In addition to having good genetics -inherited from English, German and Irish ancestors-, Tom has spent his whole life taking care of himself so that the passage of time leaves as few traces as possible on his body.

Frequent to “The cave of pain”

The first ingredient in its formula for perfect conservation is physical exercise. Wherever you are and even if you are filming, promoting or on vacation, the actor is crushed daily in the gym, which he refers to as “the cave of pain”. Expression that gives the idea that his strength and cardio exercise routine is not within the reach of any mortal, but it has allowed him to maintain the same weight (68 kilos), height and body measurements over the years.

But since this Hollywood star lives not only with weights, stretching and squats, Tom is crazy about running outdoors and practicing sports of all kinds: he loves to do kayak in the sea, rock climbing, hiking, fencing, motorcycling and caving.

On the other hand, follows a 1,200 calorie daily diet, with meals prepared by your own chef and ‘snacks’ throughout the day, based on blueberries, walnuts and organic dried fruit. And he never eats sugar.

