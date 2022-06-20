The reason why Sylvester Stallone was in intensive care while filming Rocky IV

Sylvester Stallone he earnestly asked Dolph Lundgren, during the making of Rocky IV, to really beat him up for a big scene. The result, in addition to being incredible, ended with the actor hospitalized in the intensive care unit for nine days.

The classic installment of the iconic boxing series has several unique behind-the-scenes stories. But this incidentwhich turned out to be quite serious, really deserves to be told.

Sylvester Stallone was interned during Rocky IV

In Rocky IV, Lundgren played the imposing and torn Ivan Drago. Wanting their battle to look as real as possible, the star and director Sylvester Stallone they decided to take some hits to really connect.

“Dolph Lundgren put me in the hospital for nine days.”, he recalled Sylvester Stallone during an interview.

On the day of the fight scene, the actor has recounted, on more than one occasion, that he told Lundgren to forget about the choreography. “Just go out and try to time me”, he told his fellow actor. “During the first minute of the fight, it will be a confrontation between all”.

Feeling good after the day of shooting, Sylvester Stallone remember that night he knew something was wrong. Looking up at the actor, he says that the blow that caused all the damage was a hook, which “caught the ribs and slammed the heart against the rib cageDoctors told him that type of injury usually occurred in head-on collisions.

Lundgren spoke about the incident

“All I did was obey orders.”Lundgren joked. “He was the boss. He did what he told me. We went back to LA and the producer was like, ‘Hey, Dolph, you’ve got two weeks off, Sly’s in the hospital.

Luckily, this incident remained just an anecdote and, finally, Sylvester Stallone was able to resume filming as if nothing had happened.

The decision during the fight resulted in one of the most memorable boxing sequences in Hollywood. And, although the final match of Rocky IV now entrenched in film history, the behind-the-scenes details make one wonder if Sylvester Stallone would have settled for another ending had he known what the scene would entail.

