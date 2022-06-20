The reason why Sylvester Stallone was in intensive care while filming Rocky IV

Sylvester Stallone he earnestly asked Dolph Lundgren, during the making of Rocky IV, to really beat him up for a big scene. The result, in addition to being incredible, ended with the actor hospitalized in the intensive care unit for nine days.
The classic installment of the iconic boxing series has several unique behind-the-scenes stories. But this incidentwhich turned out to be quite serious, really deserves to be told.

Sylvester Stallone was interned during Rocky IV

In Rocky IV, Lundgren played the imposing and torn Ivan Drago. Wanting their battle to look as real as possible, the star and director Sylvester Stallone they decided to take some hits to really connect.

