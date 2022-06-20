The ravings of an auto-da-fe

There is already a sentence judgment most mediatic and dirty of the year. In fact, she already had almost since before that court became the scene of an auto-da-fe, like those that the Inquisition organized to save the souls of those who had already been declared guilty. With the same conviction beyond reasonable evidence, with the same resentment shown by the accusing clergymen, the social networks, constituted in a popular court in the litigation that confronts the actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, have already decided that they both deserve life in prison.

who see in heard to another victim of gender-based violence ignored and denied by a system contaminated by sexist prejudices, they face a wave of support for the actor that is channeled through hashtags such as #JusticeForJohnnyDepp or #AmberHeardIsAPsycopath (Amber Heard is a psychopath), although, as has been shown, this is largely fed by bots (computer robots) that reproduce negative messages towards the actress.

Neither side cares much about the arguments or testimonies that have been presented unless they reinforce their positions. The conclusion of some is that Heard is lying when he claims that his ex partner he raped her with a bottle, which he habitually beat her dominated by alcohol and drugs. And those who support her are also lying, like her sister, Whitney Henriquez, a witness to her alleged mistreatment, or the actress Ellen Barkin, who had a relationship with Depp, whom he accused of having an aggressive and jealous personality.

To opponents, the actor is a petty impostor posing as a martyr to Heard’s “histrionic” and “violent” personality, as described by a psychologist hired by Depp’s defense. ANDThey are convinced that the actor’s assistants, who have testified that he was the one who suffered the beatings of his “dominant” wife, do so out of misunderstood loyalty. And that Kate Moss, the last to testify in favor of her former boyfriend, has not gotten to know the monster she became years after being her partner.

Amber Heard PHOTO: Michael Reynolds EFE

Seven citizens of Fairfax County, Virginia (USA), where the trial is being held, will have to decide the verdict in the coming days: was Johnny Depp defamed by his ex by accusing him of being an abuser and does he deserve the 50 million dollars What do you require as compensation? Is Amber Heard a victim of gender violence and spousal abuse and should she be compensated with the hundred million she demands from her ex? It will be them, the real jury, who award a Pyrrhic victory to one of the contenders. Although perhaps it would be more accurate to define it as a minor defeat, because the public image of both and their careers will not survive this sainete. In fact, they have been dying for years.

Racing on the brink of goodbye

The aftermath of their explosive divorce, signed in 2016, generated a current of discomfort in the industry that was aggravated by the mutual accusations with which they later gave the media. Although Depp had already been working on his immolation for some time. Her former agent, Tracey Jacobs, who also testified at the trial, claimed that long before her “star had dimmed” because of her serious addiction problems.

His professional breaches and erratic behavior in public and in private were collected in a 2020 The Hollywood Reporter article, in which the interpreter was said to be “radioactive” and “out of control.” “Studios were reluctant to hire him,” Jacobs added. People spoke and questioned his conduct ». Seeing each other in court was the final blow: Warner and Disney, producers of the Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of the Caribbean sagas, have announced that they will not have the actor again, and Netflix has also closed the doors on him. The non-pecuniary damage will also have serious consequences for Depp’s finances, already badly damaged by his millionaire waste. Amber Heard’s luck doesn’t seem any better. Gully has been the last premiere of the interpreter and the critics have been devastating. It barely lasted a few days on the billboard, to which a network campaign against the film contributed. The reaction was even more visceral when the start of filming for Aquaman 2 was announced. In the first installment, she shared the lead with Jason Momoa. After the production company received 150,000 signatures from viewers demanding that they exclude her from the cast, her role has been reduced to that of a beautiful troupe. It is not surprising that in addition to her, articles have been published about her difficult character and her relationship problems with all the teams with which she has worked.

The actress herself, Amber Heard, has recognized that it does not have new professional proposals and argues that this shows the terrible cost still suffered by women who decide to denounce the men who have mistreated them.