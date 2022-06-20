‘The Nicolas Cage experience’, in Madrid and Seville

In any case, and despite whoever regrets it, the actor continues to release something like two or three movies a year. The unbearable weight of a huge talent She is the one chosen to pay him this tribute. “We have chosen this film because it is a project that Cage fans have been dreaming of for several years, a action comedy where the actor plays himself in the key of self-parody and that is truffled with hilarious winks to his entire film career, especially his great successes of the 1990s” says Carlos Palencia.

It is the perfect tribute that Hollywood owed the artist. The cast of this film is completed with Peter Pascal (The Mandalorian), Neil Patrick Harris (how I Met Your Mother), the comic Tiffany Haddish (girls trip) and even Spanish Paco Leon (Aida). Beside The unbearable weight of a huge talent will also be screened Face to face Y with Airboth from 1997. “They are two of the most celebrated and successful films of his career, plus two hilarious titles to see on the big screen and in the company of an audience devoted to the cause”.

Poster for ‘The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent’.Assigned to Condé Nast Traveler

And it is that Carlos points out that “in both films Cage disheveles to the extreme, making an art of overacting and, likewise, they are two titles that have many connections with The unbearable weight of a huge talent. We think it will be a very cohesive scheduleand that the public will appreciate seeing the three movies in the given order”.

In addition to the screening of the three films, the tributes will include various parallel activities: “The event also collaborates with the Editorial Astiberri. Thanks to this, we will have present Paco Alcázar and Torïo García, authors of the book Nicolas Cage’s first 100 filmswho will be signing copies”.