The new it bag is Gucci Blondie and celebs like Anne Hathaway know it

The Gucci Blondie is a versatile messenger bag that can be worn over the shoulder or crossed with the hands. leather belts either triband included. But you can also wear it in a smaller style for day and night, as its included chain strap can be slipped inside the bag to transform it into a bag.

Gucci Blondie in white leather.

(Gucci)



In the same campaign created by Gucci you can see the different chains available and how the look of the bag changes. For example, here is the leather brown with the Gucci web.

(Gucci)



The Gucci Blondie also has a miniature version, with interchangeable and adjustable leather and web straps, completing the selection. Designs are available in leather, suede and GG fabric, with a color palette in: blue, brown, ruby, green, white, black and GG fabric.

Gucci Blondie in leather.

(Gucci)



For context, this new line of bags is inspired by an archival style defined by a rounded interpretation of the interlocking G, as seen in the patent documents of 1971. This is a new way for Alessandro Michele to keep finding new stories in the archives of the Gucci house. Of course, each bag is made in Italy.