The movie that was a flop in theaters but hides one of Denzel Washington’s best performances: it’s on Netflix

everything it touches Denzel Washington becomes a success and so it is happening with Roman J. Israel, Esq.the 2017 film that can now be seen on netflix and it is already all the rage despite the fact that at the time the cinemas did not accompany it.

Written and directed by Dan Gilroy, the film also features performances by Colin Farrell, and Carmen Ejogoand centers on the life of an idealistic defense attorney (Washington) who is caught up in a series of tumultuous events that lead to a personal crisis and the need for extreme action.

roman tworks in a small studio in Los Angeles and he’s a wiz with writing and apparently knows the legal code by the number, but his partner is always the one who shows up in court, having more tolerance for what Roman calls the “carnage” of plea deals and excessive sentences. When the partner suffers a heart attack, Unable to run the firm alone or avoid answering to a judge, Roman finally takes a job with George Pierce. (Farrell), a high-flying lawyer who doesn’t necessarily share Roman’s ideals.

Ejogo appears as a young civil rights advocate who, unlike other activists of her generation, acknowledges Roman’s past contributions and explains that she feels privileged to know him.

The movie was awarded at the Toronto International Film Festival although it obtained only US $ 13 million profit against US $ 22 million of budget. The film received mixed reviews but Washington was widely praised for his performance, receiving nominations such as the Academy Award for Best Actor, the Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.