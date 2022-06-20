The most EXTREME movie that premiered on Netflix; starred Chris Hemsworth and you have to watch it now |TRAILER

The streaming platform, Netflix, is constantly working on adding new and diverse content to its extensive catalog, where it presents us with everything from drama and comedy series and movies, to productions based on real events or from the science-action genre.

As is the case with one of his new bets, which premiered on the same audiovisual page and has now positioned itself as one of the most viewed in Mexico, occupying second place in the Top 10 most viewed films; It is titled “The Spider’s Head”, which was directed by Joseph Kosinski with the starring performance of Chris Hemsworth, and which hit the platform on June 17.

What is “The Spider’s Head” about?

“The Spider’s Head” follows the story of a prisoner who has the opportunity to go to a very luxurious prison with various comforts, in exchange for being part of several experiments that he had never heard of; in this place where inmates are used to experiment with different substances to discover what reactions they have with this creation.

The procedure consists of applying the substance called N40, which causes the person to admire and better describe things, in addition to seeing people and themselves more beautiful, it gives them sexual energy, but it can also generate terror, extreme pain and even death.

It is in the Top 10 of the most viewed

This intriguing science-fiction tape lasts one hour and 47 minutes; It also featured performances by Miles Teller, Tess Haubrich, and Jurnee Smollett, who have participated in productions such as “Whiplash”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Immortal Enemy” and “Birds of Prey”.

Below we present the trailer of said production, which takes place mostly in maximum security directed by a pharmaceutical genius:

KEEP READING:

The MOST REALISTIC movie on Netflix that won an Oscar; raised 40 million dollars |TRAILER

The new Argentine movie on Netflix that lasts only 98 minutes and that will make you think about family secrets | TRAILER

The new Canadian movie on Netflix that lasts 90 minutes and is already a trend | TRAILER