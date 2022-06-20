The misinformation without evidence that accuses Amber Heard of snorting cocaine in her trial against Johnny Depp Maldita.es

For a month and a half, the defamation trial of actress Amber Heard against her ex-husband, also actor Johnny Depp, has been taking place in Virginia (USA). As a result of this judicial process, which will be seen for sentencing on May 27, various misinformation has begun to circulate. One of them ensures no evidence on networks like Twitter and websites that the actress snorted cocaine during her testimony at the trial.

However, it is a cropped video in which Heard is wiping her nose after repeatedly crying. In addition, he is prohibited from accessing the Fairfax Courthouse, as stated in his security section, with drugs or weapons and all visitors must pass a security check to do so.

Captures of the viral video in which Heard is supposedly consuming cocaine.

Those who claim that Heard used cocaine in court provide as alleged proof of this a 15 second snippet of the trial in which the actress is seen wiping her nose with a handkerchief. If we check the complete sequence of Heard’s testimony published on YouTube by the Law&Crime Network, we see that the excerpt that is being shared takes place in the minute 1:44:01after the actress cried during her statement on several occasions.

If we go back to the original recording, we can see how at minute 1:41:30 Heard picks up the handkerchief from the table and uses it to wipe her nose. This is the same handkerchief which he then uses in the viral recording that is spreading.

In addition, according to the security section of the website of the Fairfax court, in which the Deep-Heard trial is taking place, It is prohibited to enter the courts with “guns, knives, ammunition, pepper spray, maces, razor blades or illegal drugs.” In addition, to access them, the procedure details, visitors must empty their pockets and place the contents in a container to be scanned in an X-ray machine and pass through a metal detector.

Capture of the security section of the Fairfax courthouse.

This misinformation has spread to other countries such as the United States or Italy, where member verifiers, as well as cursed.esof the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) as PolitiFact either bufale.net They have flagged the content as fake.

The background of the Depp-Heard trial

The trial in the court of Fairfax, in the state of Virginia (USA), is being held since April 11 and this May 27 will be seen for sentencing. However, his background dates back to 2018. That year, Johnny Depp sued the British tabloid The Sun for defamation due to a 2016 cover in which the medium echoed the alleged abuses committed towards Heard.

Also at the end of 2018, his already ex-wife published an opinion column in the newspaper Washington Post in which he claimed to have been a victim of gender violence several times in his life, although he does not mention the actor. It was as a result of this that in 2019 Depp sued Heard for defamation, asking $50 million in damages. Heard, in turn, demands a sum of 100 million from him for the same reason.

In cursed.es We have already denied other misinformation related to the trial that is taking place between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, such as the hoax that claimed that the actress had plagiarized phrases from the film The talent of Mr. Ripley.