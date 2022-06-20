the meaning of Drake’s song

A few days ago, surprisingly, “Honestly, Nevermind”, the last anticipated album by Drake (you can find it, of course, also on Apple Music). A song from the LP is called “Texts Go Green” and Google – via the Android Twitter profile – explained its meaning.

Big G’s it’s an ironic attack on Apple and the lack of support of the RCS standard. Not that it’s the first time, mind you. The Redmond giant has been sponsoring the RCS (Rich Communications Service) for several years to push outdated SMS and MMS into oblivion. But back to Drake’s song.

The funny video lasts 38 seconds and reveals the true meaning of the song to the people of the web. It would in fact refer to when an iPhone user is locked out or when trying to send a message to a person who does not use the smartphone of the Cupertino company.

Then he jokes again:

This is a problem that only Apple can solve. In truth, it should simply support the RCS standard. It would also make conversations safer.

#TextsGoGreen hit us different, that’s why we had to drop this unofficial lyric explainer video #GetTheMessage 💚😏 pic.twitter.com/dPxt9yZjCG – Android (@Android) June 18, 2022

What do you think of Google’s latest social release?