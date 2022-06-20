‘The Last Duel’: everything you need to know about the film that has reunited Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

De Carrouges asked King Charles VI for help after his wife told him that she had been raped by LeGris, the knight’s best friend, while he was on the front lines of the Hundred Years’ War. Faced with the impossibility of passing sentence, the monarch decided that those involved would resolve the conflict in a duel under the gaze of God, who would intercede in the meeting to facilitate the victory of the one who was right. If he died first, his wife would be burned at the stake for false accusation.

The film was announced in the month of July 2019 and has freely adapted the original text about this real event in the history of France.

Who stars in it?

Matt Damon will play Jean de Carrouges, while Ben Affleck will be in charge of the role of Count Pierre d’Alençon. Although at first it was thought that it would be the two friends who would face each other in the duel that gives the film its title, it will finally be Adam Driver who plays Jacques LeGris. The disgraced woman the protagonists are fighting over, Marguerite de Carrouges, will be jodie eat.

Who is behind the project?

Ridley Scott has directed this film that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have written with the help of the filmmaker nicole holofcenerresponsible for the Oscar-winning you can forgive me one day. The couple of actors have also participated in the film as producers.

Can you see the trailer?

Yes. It shows that the action will be assured and that in the film the look of its female protagonist will have great importance, something that was even doubted after the announcement because the film dealt with such a controversial subject.

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

When it premieres?

The Last Duel hits theaters on October 15.