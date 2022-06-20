the last details of this saga

After the great success at the box office of the third installment of this police chase saga, the idea of ​​launching Bad Boys Forever 4 still stands. This is good news for fans due to the uncertainty of when the official premiere of the film will be, and in a bet on the best style of netti-kasino.org. It should be noted that the film has had good numbers, and that it has exceeded the border of 400 million dollars, where few even thought that it could reach this figure. However, despite the latest scandals caused by the film’s protagonist, the producer has stated that the project will continue despite adversity.

Sony endorsement

After what happened with the actor Will Smith in the last edition of the Oscar Awards, a series of reactions and consequences arose, among which the suspension of the actor stands out. Despite this, Tom Rothman, director of Sony Pictures, has stated that the production of the film continues and that there is no change in the role of Will Smith. In this way, he gave a response to the rumors regarding the project and made reference to an unfortunate situation that the actor went through.

4th installment of the saga

Regarding the story on which this new project of the distributor and film product is focused, it consists of a fourth installment of a very successful saga. After the first installment in 1995, where Will Smith maintains a leading role alongside Martin Lawrence, occupying the role of Michael Lowrey and Marcus Burnett respectively.

The sequel continued in 2003 with some doubts and it turned out to be a risky bet due to the time that had passed with respect to its predecessor. However, everything was a success, and this is reflected in the numbers, raising around 273 million dollars. In the same way, the third part had a similar success and with more years away, the production was released in 2020 under the title Bad Boys for Life. Which, at first, was considered a farewell to this police duo, but a fourth installment is already confirmed.

Although the fourth installment of Bad Boys Forever is a reality, it still does not have an exact release date. Although it already has the completion of the script, and that all the actors are happy to be part of this prestigious saga again. On the other hand, although the pandemic broke out and seriously affected all industries in the economic sector worldwide, the project was never stopped.

Curious facts from the beginning of this saga

The title of the first installment was very different from the final result that was released to the public in 1995, at the beginning it was intended to be called Bulletproof Hearts. However, the changes made by the production team before starting, caused it to go from Disney to Columbia Pictures. Likewise, the actors Jon Lovitz and Dana Carvey, who would be the protagonists, ended up leaving the project. This ushered in a new beginning with the famous actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, who would end up being a total success and much loved by the audience. Especially since Michael Bay saw an episode of the 90’s series The Fresh Prince of Rap and decided that Will Smith had what it took to make such a production.

Now, because the budget was overwhelming to carry out the film, Bay decided to stretch the production money as much as possible. And for that, he made the decision to take his Porsche 911 to some scenes. This means that the model that appears in the shooting is owned by the same director.

Until now, there are no more details beyond that the two protagonists will return to the screen. Therefore, we must wait for the publication of more information about the development of the film.