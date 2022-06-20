The incredible jewel that Denzel Washington has just sold for more than 370,000 euros

Denzel Washington He is one of the most recognized actors in the world both by critics and by the public. Protagonist of an almost infinite list of good movies, just a few weeks ago he was about to win his third Oscar. That night, you know, went down in history for the smack that Will Smith gave to Chris Rock, which completely overshadowed the statuette achieved by whoever was the mythical Prince of Bel-Air. Smith won it by Williams methodwith Washington, nominated by The tragedy of Macbeth, watching everything from the stalls. It would have been the third Oscar for Denzel Washington, which he already won in 1989 as best supporting actor for glory and in 2001 to the best protagonist for Training day.

In addition to the fact that the words he addressed to Will Smith after their altercation have been known, “In your best moments, be careful; is when the devil comes for you”, Denzel Washington is in the news because his checking account has increased by just over €372,000 in this days. The reason has nothing to do with any of his film performances, but because he has just sold one of his cars for that amount.

