The incredible jewel that Denzel Washington has just sold for more than 370,000 euros

Denzel Washington He is one of the most recognized actors in the world both by critics and by the public. Protagonist of an almost infinite list of good movies, just a few weeks ago he was about to win his third Oscar. That night, you know, went down in history for the smack that Will Smith gave to Chris Rock, which completely overshadowed the statuette achieved by whoever was the mythical Prince of Bel-Air. Smith won it by Williams methodwith Washington, nominated by The tragedy of Macbeth, watching everything from the stalls. It would have been the third Oscar for Denzel Washington, which he already won in 1989 as best supporting actor for glory and in 2001 to the best protagonist for Training day.

In addition to the fact that the words he addressed to Will Smith after their altercation have been known, “In your best moments, be careful; is when the devil comes for you”, Denzel Washington is in the news because his checking account has increased by just over €372,000 in this days. The reason has nothing to do with any of his film performances, but because he has just sold one of his cars for that amount.

This is not, of course, just any car, but a spectacular Porsche 911 Turbo that the actor owned since he acquired it in 1997. The fact that it would never have had a different owner than the protagonist of the magnificent American Gangster, caused the car to be sold for 405,993 dollars, just over 372,000 euros, when that same car, without such famous paternity, could be obtained for approximately 100,000 euros less. It is also true that the lot includes a document signed by Denzel Washington himselfwhich always grants some cache to the subject.

In addition, the brand new Porsche 911 is in perfect condition, practically like new, since does not reach 30,000 kilometers and it has 18-inch wheels with a five-spoke design, xenon-type lights and a fixed spoiler, among many other extras such as leather seats, a sunroof, cruise control, an aluminum finish, oval stainless steel exhaust outlets or a powerful Nokia sound system.

Technically, this Porsche is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter flat-six boxer engine that delivers a power of 408 hp and a maximum torque of 540 Nm which allows you to accelerate from 0 to 100 in 4 seconds and reach a top speed of 301 kilometers per hour.