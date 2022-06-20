The history of abuse that complicates Paul Haggis, Oscar-winning director and screenwriter

It will be in Italy, where the Canadian filmmaker and screenwriter Paul Haggis (1953) faced the most complex drama of his career. There he was arrested after the accusation of a young woman, whose identity and nationality were not disclosed, who assures that she was forced to maintain “non-consensual sexual relations” with a man local authorities identified as Haggis.

The first information details that the woman was left at an airport near the town of Brindisi, in southern Italy, after spending two days with the filmmaker. The Italian authorities indicated that the complainant was found in “precarious physical and psychological conditions” and in a “confused state”.

Speaking to the Variety portal, Haggis’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, assured that her client is innocent of the charges against him. “Under Italian law, I cannot discuss the evidence. That said, I am confident that all charges against Mr. Haggis will be dismissed.”he pointed.

“He is totally innocent and is willing to fully cooperate with the authorities. so that the truth comes to light quickly,” he added.

Haggis was in Italy for the Allora Fest Film Festival from June 21-26. However, after the news of the complaint and the arrest became known, the organization of the event decided without further ado “eliminate any participation of the director in the event”, he noted in a statement. “At the same time, they express full solidarity with the woman involved,” they added.

For Haggis, the denunciation in Italy puts him back in the thick of legal trouble, rather than a success on the screen. In fact, you have to go back to 2005, to find his greatest triumph in the industry, thanks to Crash, film written and directed by him, which led him to win the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. A remarkable triumph against competitors such as Munichby Steven Spielberg and Cloakby Bennett Miller.

Those were the years when Haggis positioned himself as one of Hollywood’s star screenwriters. From his pen came scripts for tapes like million dollar Baby, directed by Clint Eastwood, and Letters from Iwo Jima, also directed by Eatswood, both of which earned him Academy Award nominations. He also made a name for himself writing scripts for James Bond films, such as Royal Casino (2006) and Quantum of Solace (2008).

In those years, he was part of the Scientology cult, although he retired in 2009, with statements in which he was very critical of that belief. Since then, his last project of some importance was his participation as director of all the chapters of Show Me a Hero (HBO), miniseries created by David Simon with Oscar Isaac

But then came the fall. In 2018, four women filed complaints against him for sexual misconduct. The first of them, publicist Haleigh Breest, accused Haggis of raping her. after attending a movie premiere together in 2013. The screenwriter strongly denied the accusations and in turn countersued Breest for $9 million, saying the accusation was nothing more than an extortion attempt against him.

Hillary Swank and Clint Eastwood in Million Dollar Baby, a film for which Paul Haggis worked on the screenplay

However, after Breest’s story became known, three other women – who decided to remain anonymous – decided to denounce Haggis. They were all between 20 and 30 years old, and denounced events that would have occurred between 1996 and the last years of the 2000s, that is, when the screenwriter was at the height of his success.

One of them stated that she was working with Haggis in the production of a television program. It was then that he asked her to meet in private, in order to review some matters related to work; there he would have tried to kiss her by force and then rape her. Another complainant. She pointed out that in the late 2000s, she met with Haggis to present him on a television show, at which time he would also have tried to kiss her by force, claiming that he had an “extramarital sex agreement” with his wife.

The last complainant assures that in 2015, when she was just 20 years old, Haggis approached her and also tried to forcefully kiss her and even chased her into a taxithen send him racy text messages.

Although the trial is still pending due to the pandemic situation, Haggis denied all the accusations. Even when the allegations against Harvey Weinstein were revealed, he did not hesitate to criticize him. “Even though everyone thinks it’s vile behavior, you have to focus on those who may have colluded and protected”He said in a chat with The Guardian. “For me they are as guilty as he is and in some cases more, if I may say so. I mean, he was a predator and a predator is a predator. But what about those who prefer to look the other way?” she added.