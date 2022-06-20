The head of the spider: Chris Hemsworth is the best of a film that has confinement, punishment and redemption as axes

spider’s head (spider-head / United States, 2022). Address: Joseph Kosinski. Script: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernik, from a story by George Saunders. Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett, Mark Paguio. Duration: 106 minutes. Available in: Netflix. Our opinion: regular

In a few years, thanks to the clarity that the passage of time usually provides, it is likely that an in-depth analysis can be made of how the restrictions on film production imposed by the pandemic left a trail of aesthetically flat and narratively suffocating films. And not in a good way.

For now it can be said that spider’s head, the film already available on Netflix, works as a new example of a claustrophobic film without substance filmed during the health emergency. With the confinement and the pharmaceutical industry as its main thematic axes, the film, inspired by a short story published in The New Yorker magazine, has elements that could have made it significant as well as entertaining, but in the end it is not even a thing or the other.

The story takes place in a prison located on a remote island in which a group of inmates participate in a series of experiments with psychotropic drugs carried out by Steve, an affable scientist and jailer who insists on keeping the open door policy – up to a limit. – and ask his subjects to drop the formal “Mr. Abnesti” and use the colloquial Steve when addressing him. Always smiling and friendly, Steve often talks about the great work they are doing for humanity that will benefit from the results of tests that can sometimes be painful, humiliating and excessive for their human guinea pigs. That the manipulative character is played by Chris Hemsworth -known for embodying the superhero Thor, the intergalactic god of Marvel- shows the actor’s interest in seeking variety in his career, but his good intentions are not enough to compensate for the obviousness of the plot.

spider’s head Netflix

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the director of the successful Top Gun: Maverickthe film has a tone problem, an obvious dissonance between the script written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (dead pool) and the direction that, with the tools of science fiction, makes explicit a message that has been explored many times about free will, the excesses of power and money, punishment and redemption. All dramatic topics that here also occasionally intersect with some sparks of comedy that, far from relieving tensions, underline the lack of nerve in the story.

“Am I a monster, Jeff? Do I forget other people’s birthdays?” Steve asks, without waiting for an answer, Jeff, one of his subjects played by Miles Teller. Imprisoned for having caused a fatal accident while driving drunk and full of guilt and longing, Jeff meekly agrees to participate in the experiments and between one and the other he takes refuge in his room/cell or shares the kitchen tasks with Lizzy (Jurnee Smollet), another charming criminal. As the tests created by Steve and his assistant Mark (Mark Paguio) become more extreme and sadistic, the protagonist begins to question his role in them and the true motives behind the passionate search for the scientist.

Jurnee Smollett and Miles Teller in The Head of the Spider Netflix

To the sound of pop songs from the seventies and eighties, the favorites of Hemsworth’s character who rehearses a choreography in the solitude of his tower/room in the prison complex with brutalist architecture -any resemblance to a similar scene, although much more successful in the film former machine, by Alex Garland, it’s no coincidence – the film advances at a steady pace that becomes frantic in its final stretches. An acceleration that is not based on the logic of the story but on the need to close a story whose conclusion can be guessed practically from the beginning.

Without being too original but with the potential for something more than what it ends up being, the idea of ​​experimentation with humans and the fantasy that in the not too distant future emotions could be controlled from a cell phone application poses a fertile plot of possibilities. narratives that spider’s head does not get to explore. The disappointment is double: on the one hand, for science fiction fans it is a repeated story that they have already seen executed other times in much more interesting ways than this one. On the other hand, viewers interested in seeing Hemsworth outside of the Marvel universe will have to keep waiting, although if any conclusion can be drawn from this film, it is that the actor has capacity to spare and that he only needs the right project to demonstrate it.