The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be “absolutely ridiculous,” according to James Gunn

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be “absolutely ridiculous,” according to the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

On the occasion of the Disney Investor Daythe president of the Marvel Studios And Chief Creative Officer of the House of Ideas Kevin Feige provided a number of updates on the future ofMarvel Cinematic Universeannouncing that James Gunn will write and direct a special of Christmas on Guardians of the Galaxy titled The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming in December 2022 on Disney +.

During an interview with DeadlineJames Gunn spoke briefly about the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special, describing it as “absolutely ridiculous” it’s a lot “fun“:

“Yes, the Christmas special is bright, bubbly and fun and utterly ridiculousso I think that it will be great. And then we will go on with the second season of Peacemaker 2. “

These statements echo earlier comments from the director who anticipated the project’s unique character:

“The Christmas special is the greatest thing I’ve ever done in my life. It’s completely ridiculous, and every day we can’t believe we’ve made it happen. We all totally love it. It is unlike anything you have seen in the past. I can’t wait for people to see it. “

According to rumors, the plot will follow Groot (Vin Diesel) as he returns to his home planet, the Planet Xwith Star-Lord and team members. Gunn also confirmed that the special will be introduced “one of the greatest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe of all time“And which will contain fundamental information for the vision of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The cast of the special feature Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis) e Sean Gunn (Rocket Raccoon, Kraglin).

SYNOPSIS

“Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team’s adventures in exploring the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their family together and to unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true lineage. Old enemies become new allies and some fan favorite characters from classic comics will come to the aid of our heroes; the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand.“

Source