the gesture for father’s day

The splendid model celebrates (also) her ex boyfriend on the occasion of a very important day: here is the message published via social media

Somehow it seems like the perfect storm that has swept over the past few months Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik somehow calmed down. According to the latest social events, if they can be called that, it seems in fact that the family has somehow returned to serene.

As you will recall, in fact, last autumn the couple (particularly loved by teenagers from all over the world) had written the word end to a relationship that, between back and forth, had been going on for more than 5 years now. To have chosen to permanently end the relationship she had been the splendid model, apparently in the light of some serious facts of which Zayn was guilty. According to the rumors that appeared on TMZ, in fact, the former one direction had become the protagonist of a real aggression against Yolanda, Gigi’s mother. Neither the singer nor the model had 100% confirmed the breakup, although Zayn had posted a post informing her fans of “Personal matters” and a heavy quarrel with one of the people of the Hadid klan.

In short, despite the problems that there have been (and there are few doubts about this) today the family seems to be united and happy again. On the occasion of Father’s Day, in fact, the beautiful Gigi has published a series of social contents that bode well.

First of all, Gigi Hadid shared in the Stories a tender photo with her father, Mohamed Hadidwith the words “Happy Father’s Day to my beloved dad. I love you”. Subsequently, the model posted a shot where we see her daughter’s feet Khai and, alongside, Zayn’s tattooed hands and arms. In this second shot, in particular, Gigi Hadid added the caption: “And also to Khai’s father”. A gesture, that of the supermodel that somehow seems to confirm a certain serenity found.

Precisely for the sake of their eldest daughter, according to recent statements in Vanity Fair, Gigi and Zayn they would have recently rejoined. However, it would be a friendly relationship rather than a real relationship. The love between the two, after all that has happened, could in fact be just a beautiful past memory.