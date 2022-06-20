the fascinating jewel of Italian tradition, a symbol of Made in Italy excellence

Summer fashion is once again the protagonist and Made in Italy remains a symbol of excellence and value, when it comes to style, appreciated all over the world.

This is how the ancient comes back to the fore cameo art, a handcrafted jewel symbol of Italian excellence. The cameo has returned to the limelight of the most famous international red carpets, conquering the most famous tourist locations: Hollywood stars, royalty, up to Italian celebrities wear it. This jewel originates from the goldsmith tradition of Torre del Greco to reach all over the world, a perfect example of a combination of ancient and modern.

The history of this tradition is ancient and starts from the ancient Romans, who carved precious stones to represent war scenes, to get to the present day with a precise thread: the skilful craftsmanship of the master engravers, able to create a jewel entirely by hand. starting from a simple shell. This jewel enjoyed periods of splendor in the Renaissance, in the Elizabethan age and also in the Napoleonic period, both in England (as also shown in the famous TV series Bridgerton), and in France with Napoleon who gave his wife Giuseppina the famous tiara of cameos , now a jewel in the Swedish crown and worn by Princess Victoria at her royal wedding.

From Rihanna to Cate Blanchett, here are the VIPs crazy about the cameo



The charm of the cameo has reached the present day and has not left the international stars indifferent: the singer Rihanna has created her own collection of cameos consisting of rings, earrings and pendants, reinterpreting the precious classic and declining it with particular attention to inclusiveness. female.

Every moment is good for celebrities to wear cameos: from the informal occasion, to aperitifs on the beach to gala evenings. From the young Demi Lovato to Cate Blanchett (who wore the jewels produced by Cameo Italiano for Liz Swig’s Lizworks project on the Venice red carpet), Nicole Kidman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Demi Moore, Gigi Hadid, Claudia Gerini and Caterina Balivo: these are just some of the stars who have let themselves be fascinated by handcrafted creations wearing earrings, bracelets and pendants on special occasions. A trend that, as often happens, in a short time has already infected social networks, where the hashtag #cameojewelry is the protagonist of almost 30 thousand posts, dedicated to the excellence of Made in Italy jewelry and also the fashion influencer with 5 million followers Alexa Chung got herself immortalized with a cameo on a pendant.

Rihanna has shown several times in public a series of cameos in combination with a youthful look, wearing a cameo as a brooch on the cuff of her jeans and on her knitted hat.

“We have made a long journey of research to make the cameo current and we were pioneers in the conception of this” prêt-à-porter “jewel, thus clearing it of the concept that it was only for queens and ladies – says Gino Di Luca, founder of Cameo Italian, a leading company specialized in the creation of cameos – We have created permanent collections but we also have lines in constant renewal where we offer a more modern and young style where the cameo can be worn as an accessory in everyday clothing, even with a simple t -shirt and jeans “.

A bit of history

The Cameo is a precious item capable of tracing centuries of history reaching the present day to give the wearer a vintage, romantic and feminine atmosphere: “Surely there are several factors that contribute to the rediscovery of this jewel – he explains Bianca Cappello, historian and critic of jewelery and professor of History of Applied Arts at the IED in Milan – Today wearing a cameo fits into the contemporary aesthetic of the mix-and-match in which the combination of elements from various styles and various eras reveals the creative ability and taste of the wearer. Since the cameo has an ancient material and technical history, those who decide to wear it today demonstrate that they have made a conscious choice linked to the craftsmanship and cultural roots of a territory “.

Carving a cameo is a meticulous job that requires great attention and high manual skills, skills jealously guarded by the master engravers of Torre del Greco. Each piece of jewelery represents an original work of art: “In a world of mass-produced art, the new artistic cameos offer an innovative and seductive touch of a classic art form. Rooted in art history, the cameo sits confidently in the contemporary artistic canon, where generations of artists continue to explore and expand its rich narrative potential. Even today, no jewel releases art, history, beauty and power like the cameo ”, says Cristina Del Mare, ethnologist and applied arts scholar within the Multum publication in Parvo where the story of the cameo is told.

Italian excellence

It is in the Camana locality of Torre del Greco where the art of shell cameo manufacturing spread in the 1800s, making this jewel a symbol of the Italian artisan tradition and the exceptional dexterity of the master engravers. In that period, in fact, the ships returning to the Gulf of Naples from the African coasts loaded large quantities of shells as ballast to weigh down the boats and make the return crossing easier. With all that raw material in port, in a short time the locals understood how to enhance it: since then the art of shell engraving and the long tradition of the master engravers of Torre del Greco has developed.

Today the art of the cameo moves a business of about 300 companies that employ about 2000 people. “Cameo Italiano remains the reference brand of this market niche and we are witnessing a strong international demand for our creations, especially in the East within the thriving Chinese, Japanese and Korean markets: a clear sign of the growing appreciation of this jewel all over the world – explains Di Luca – We can find two interpretations of this success: on the one hand the great dexterity required to engrave these handcrafted creations is enhanced while, on the other, people are rediscovering the classicism of these jewels in a modern and contemporary way “.

Although it is an ancient jewel, there is certainly no lack of a constant search for innovation and design that is carried out while remaining in the classicism of the jewel and in the hand-working technique. “The beauty and expressive power of a cameo engraved with the profile or body of a woman do not depend on the subject but on the artistic and artisan quality of the hand that made it – concludes the expert Bianca Cappello – Who decides to wear a cameo revisited in a modern key, in dimensions never seen before or with new trendy subjects or made to measure or witty, it proves to have a strong, curious character and to love the possibility of surprising others with a new and personal point of view. Inserting a new image in a cameo with an ancient taste creates a destabilization based on the playful effect of a false historical artefact, thus stimulating the effect of surprise and fun “.