The elixir of youth? The myths and truths of anti-aging treatments

They say that wine gets better with age, and like this, many music and movie stars look more radiant over time. Proof of this is the American singer of Puerto Rican origin, Jennifer López, who despite being about to turn five decades old, the years seem not to pass by her.

But what is hidden behind this elixir of eternal youth that celebrities such as Lucy Liu, Jennifer Aniston, Sofía Vergara, Will Smith, among many others, seem to have acquired in addition to JLO?

Perhaps they have resorted to a healthy diet, good habits, physical exercise and greater awareness of care, or found some little help such as anti-aging treatments and aesthetic operations that leave no trace. The answer is: all of the above.

And it is that, where cosmetics do not reach, professional treatments increasingly offer a great solution. The truth is that a whole boom has been generated around this topic, and renowned stars like them have become a benchmark for men and women, who seek to combat the ravages of time on their skin.

Thus, it is necessary to know that, over the years, skin care is a routine that requires more and more attention, this is due to the fact that some metabolic functions of the organism begin to decrease at a certain age, starting with the levels of collagen production, a protein that gives structure to many areas of the body, such as skin, hair, nails, bones, ligaments and tendons.

Andrea Acevedo, a specialist in aesthetic medicine, explains that although aging is irreversible, it can be controlled, “we cannot stop it, but we can manage it from a healthy diet, rich in antioxidants, vitamins and proteins. After the age of 35 we begin to see a change in the volume of the skin, this happens due to several factors, everything ages, the bone that gives us support becomes less dense; the muscles and ligaments, which are the ones that support them, lose tone, the fat cushions lose volume and move downwards, which is why the face sags. However, from the age of 25 we start to lose 6% of collagen from our skin, every ten years, which has clearly prompted many to take action.”

And it is precisely this call to action that has caused large pharmaceutical companies such as Merz Aestetics to create multiple procedures that are designed to stimulate collagen production.

Among these are peelings, collagen induction therapy with microneedles, radiofrequency with microneedles, application of Botulinum toxin, laser and microfocused ultrasound (Ultherapy).

These reach different depths and therefore have a different impact on collagen production. The selection of each procedure must be determined by the needs of each patient, as well as the recovery time that each of these has, the costs and possible adverse effects.

“I am convinced that today we have all the tools and knowledge to be able to age in a healthier way. And aesthetic medicine is one of the branches that has made the most progress in terms of antiaging to delay and, in some cases, reverse aging”, says Adriana Arboleda, fashion designer and image of Merz Aestetics.

It should be noted that, among the natural methods to prevent collagen loss, experts point out that it is vital to use physical filters such as sunscreen, essential to prevent this protein, which is the body’s own, from being replaced by elastic fibers.

This protection also prevents UV rays from activating free radicals or molecules in the body that generate oxidative stress in the cell and subsequently lead to the degradation of collagen and elastin.

Meanwhile, maintaining a good diet and mood are other aspects to take care of.

Fish, nuts, some fruits and vegetables are some of the nutritional sources to maintain a healthy body and skin.

Arboleda also points out that, although it is important to take care of the body, it is even more important to cultivate the spiritual part. “I believe in holistic beauty. When you feel good inside, that is projected on the outside. Any type of practice that helps you to be in harmony with yourself, makes you see how you feel”, says the also creator of Pink Filosofy, together with Johanna Ortíz.

Now, many wonder if taking collagen is beneficial. According to Dr. Acevedo, consuming it for 90 days improves the texture, appearance and quality of the skin, although it does not prevent us from losing it.

The same happens with facial yoga, very fashionable at the moment, and whose effect is temporary, it improves the skin, lymphatic drainage, activates oxygenation, circulation and replenishes the tissue.

Myths and truths of Antiaging

Around the Botulinum toxin there are many myths, it is said that if it is applied only once, and never again, the patient will tend to age more, which is false. It simply restores expression lines and movement. It is also not true that it generates addiction.

Something that is true is that when it is applied for the first time, the sensation on the face is strange, since you do not have the same muscular movement, therefore, you can feel a little heaviness at first, but at 15 days that feeling goes away.

Experts recommend reconciling the dose you want to use with your doctor, to obtain the most natural result possible.

What is done with the botulinum toxin is to maneuver with the forces and movement vectors that the muscles have, these effects are perceived 15 days after the procedure has been carried out.

This is applied between the eyebrows, the forehead, around the eyes, for the lines of the neck, in the temporal muscle, and points are also placed on the neckline to reduce lines, and on the depressor of the nasal tip a point of toxin and so the nose does not go down as much when speaking.

It should be clarified that in people with a drooping eyelid, it is not recommended to apply it to the forehead, because by losing movement in the eyebrow, greater rigidity will be noticed. The ideal is to apply very few doses, so that the patient retains his movement.

It is not advisable to go every two months to have this type of procedure done, since according to specialists, this generates resistance to treatment and will no longer work. Mertz spokesmen assure that this has the only botulinum toxin on the market without proteins, so there is no immune response or risk of resistance; the result is usually more natural and less rigid than with another type of substance.