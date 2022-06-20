The door opens for America to get the signing of the century and for free

For several years the Eagles have closely followed one of the best Mexican players of recent times and the whim can be fulfilled.

For several years in America closely follow a Mexican player who has had a brilliant career and that of course many clubs long to have in their ranks. After several attempts, for the next few months the possibility of bring it at zero cost.

For some time now, the Coapa board has tried to sign soccer players that it has already sought in the past, but the reality is that very few of them end up wearing the cream-blue shirt. Now the option to hire Carlos Vela becomes latent after the last statements of the 33-year-old attacker.

After playing his 100th match with Los Angeles FC in the MLS, Cracklitos left his future up in the air, since up to now He has not renewed his contract and his bond expires in December 2022.

“In the end this is a business and we are working to continue, but if it doesn’t happen, I will be open to play elsewhereSaid Vela and immediately several Azulcremas fans were excited about his hiring.

will have to wait for the decision made by Carlos Vela and his agent for the futurebut in case he decides not to continue with LAFC, without a doubt the rumor of his possible arrival at Amperica will be present for several weeks.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!