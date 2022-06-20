The day of the famous and the return of Johnny Depp to the cinema

06.20.2022 08:41 p.m.

Beyoncé releases the first song from her new album ‘Reinassance’

The new era of Beyonce. The singer will release the first single from her new album this morning Reinassance called break my soul. This was announced by the artist by surprise through her social networks.

While the seventh album will be released next July 29this first preview is published intentionally at the beginning of the summer solstice, as reported by Pitchfork. Apparently the song will last for 6.47 minutes and in the video there will be numerous cameos from international artists.

Beyoncé on the cover of the British version of Vogue in July 2022 / REDES

The scare of Cristiano Ronaldo with his Bugatti in Mallorca

Tremendous scare in Mallorca, where they spend the holidays Georgina Rodriguez Y Cristiano Ronaldo. The footballer’s Bugatti Veyron crashed this morning against the door of a farm in the Sa Coma urbanization, in Bunyola. The Portuguese nor any member of his family have been involved or have been injured.

Cristiano Ronaldo at the presentation of Insparya / EP

Paul Haggis arrested for rape

The winner of several Oscars for Crash, Paul Haggishas been arrested in Ostuni, in the Italian region of Brindisi, for an alleged crime of sexual assault. Some accusations of which he declares himself “totally innocent”.

“The victim was required to receive medical careafter one of the attacks” and “after several days in which he maintained unwanted sexual intercourse was escorted to Brindisi airport and left there at dawn despite the precarious physical situation and psychological of the woman”, according to the public prosecutor’s office.

The filmmaker Paul Haggis / EFE

Amber Heard, hunted for sales

After the media trial in which she was defeated, Amber Heard tries to resume her life. This weekend she has seen it from shopping and there are many who speculate on its ruin. All because she has seen it bought from rebates.

The actress Amber Heard / EFE

Graffiti on the house of Shakira and Piqué

The mansion in which the Barranquilla (Colombia) and the Barça footballer lived together until a few months ago woke up this Monday with several graffiti in its surroundings. In them, you could read a series of sentences in English as a “I love you”, I love you, Spanish, which was addressed to the music star.

Painted on Shakira’s house EP

Antonio Banderas and ‘The Fox’ Tarantino version

Antonio Banderas is The Fox for an entire generation, a character that can be retaken with the help of Quentin Tarantino. This is how they both joked in a meeting, in which they fabled about the possibility of making a crossover with the Mexican hero and the mythical django of the North American. The Spaniard, therefore, believes that it is little viable let that happen.

The actor Antonio Banderas / EFE

The British royal family pays for Prince Andrew’s dishes

Prince William’s birthday is coming up and everyone is expecting celebrations, including the UK flag being flown in his name from the country’s main government buildings. Queen Elizabeth II, for this reason, has decided that to avoid controversy over whether or not she waves on the anniversary of Prince Andrew and yes with the rest, never do it more than for her birthday and that of Prince Charles, the heir . Everything to avoid “the shame of her son”.

Prince William / EP

Kim Kardashian’s gesture with Kanye West

Despite the fact that it was she who asked for a divorce, despite all Ye’s accusations and the lawsuit that the rapper has filed, Kim Kardashian does not forget that Kanye West is the father of her children, so on Father’s Day she has had a gesture with him.

With a family photo of her, the little ones and the singer, the influencer writes, “Thank you for being the best father our babies could have, and for loving them as much as you do. Happy Father’s Day, Ye!”

The children of Kim Kardashian with Kanye West / INSTAGRAM

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals how she thought of making vagina-scented candles

Gwyneth PaltrowApart from being an actress, she is also a successful businesswoman. Their sex toys and its scented candles smelling of her vagina they petan it and stocks run out. But how did the American come up with this curious product?

Apparently, Paltrow was taking a hallucinogenic mushroom infusion when the smell came from her vagina, literally. It was then that she thought that she would love to have some candles that smell the same and thus decorate her rooms with that particular smell. Said and done. Now anyone can have that perfume in their homes.

American actress and singer, Gwyneth Paltrow / EP

Johnny Depp resumes his career and makes a complaint

The actor wants to turn the page on all his judicial problems and continue with his film career. For now, she has taken to the stage again to sing at the Helsinki Blues Festival, although what she is passionate about is the interpretation.

“He likes to act and you have a busy summer ahead. She is also looking forward to continuing to work. He just wants to get his career back. he loves filming”, assures a source close to Depp.