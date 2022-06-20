The day Meryl Streep almost lost her first Oscar statuette

In addition to being one of the great winners and nominees in the history of the Oscar awards, meryl streep He is also the protagonist of one of the greatest curiosities. It consists in that he almost lost the first statuette he got and then we tell you everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

With 3 statuettes (earned for their work on Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s decision Y The woman of iron) and a total of 21 nominations (the last one was in 2017 by The Post: The dark secrets of the Pentagon), meryl streep has the particular distinction of being one of the greatest figures in the entire history of Oscar awards.

After The Snipera 1978 film that earned her her first nomination, the artist born in 1949 had her first night of glory at the awards ceremony academy awards the following year, thanks to the film in which he shares a cast with Dustin Hoffmann.

Meryl Streep and one of the 3 Oscar Awards she has

The curious thing is that on that day, which took place in 1980, Meryl Streep also staged a singular incident which, luckily for her, did not happen to adults. It consists in that, for just a few moments, he forgot the statuette he had obtained.

Depending on the version of michael schulmanbiographer of the American actress, Streep had to go to the bathroom and put the newly obtained Oscar on the floor. Leaving it, she heard someone exclaim that there was an abandoned statuette, and it was then that she realized his incredible forgetfulness.

If we talk about great forgetful artists or those who do not give so much importance to awards, the name of Marlon Brando is one of the most outstanding of all. In his autobiography, the protagonist of apocalypse now confess that he doesn’t know what happened to the two statuettes he wonthat is, those obtained by the law of silence Y The Godfather.

Marlon Brando and Grace Kelly with their Oscar Awards in 1955. Source: Marlon Brando Tumblr

A similar case is that of Matt Damonwho won in the category of Best Original Screenplay for in search of destiny. In an interview, the actor stated that he had his statuette in his home but that, after some renovations, it disappeared forever. A Colin Firthwho was consecrated for his performance in The king’s speech, exactly the same thing happened to him as Meryl Streep: he forgot the Oscar in the bathroom. Fortunately for him, someone approached him and managed to retrieve it.

As to Jennifer Lawrencehis case is particular because he gave him the Oscar he won for The bright side of life their parents. To this day, the actress assumes that her parents have it well kept, although she admits that she is not aware of this. What do you think? Were you aware of all these curiosities linked to the history of the Oscar Awards?