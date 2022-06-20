The day Meryl Streep almost lost her first Oscar statuette

In addition to being one of the great winners and nominees in the history of the Oscar awards, meryl streep He is also the protagonist of one of the greatest curiosities. It consists in that he almost lost the first statuette he got and then we tell you everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

With 3 statuettes (earned for their work on Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s decision Y The woman of iron) and a total of 21 nominations (the last one was in 2017 by The Post: The dark secrets of the Pentagon), meryl streep has the particular distinction of being one of the greatest figures in the entire history of Oscar awards.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker