The dangers of dental jewelry, a fashion that is on the rise in dentistry

A dentist on TikTok made a video with a series of possibilities that can help you show off a smile full of jewels without compromising your dental health.

The dental jewelry it’s a fashion statement that originally started in the ’90s and is now making a comeback. We are seeing celebrities in Hollywood like Katy Perry, Rosalia and Kendall Jenner, who are making a comeback by showing off their own bejeweled teeth.

WHAT IS DENTAL JEWELRY?

The dental jewelry is when the jewels adhere to the tooth surface with a powerful adhesive, which is designed to keep them in place for more than 6 months.

For some, a small stone is placed in the center of the tooth. For others, a covered with jewel inlays on a complete tooth or in a complete row of teeth. This trend has been popularized by various celebrities.

THE DANGERS OF ADHERING GEMS TO YOUR TEETH

Whether you love the trend or don’t understand why it’s so popular, it’s important to be aware of the potential dangers of applying dental gems to your teeth.

Some of the risks include:

Food particles, plaque, and bacteria get stuck around and under the jewelry, causing significant tooth decay.

Chronic bad breath from retention of food and debris trapped by the gem(s).

Ingest contaminants in non-approved semi-precious stones, copper, diamonds, etc.

Significant discoloration from inhibited oral care, requiring restorative and cosmetic dentistry to correct.

Enamel erosion.

“Dangers can range from the inability to properly clean the tooth with brushing to the possibility of tooth discoloration and even gum inflammation if the gem is not placed correctly,” experts say.

If the adhesive material is not applied correctly, it can cause “inflammation of the gums”

Also, some people have used ‘super sticky glue’ that it is difficult to control where and how much is applied. If he adhesive material not applied correctly, it can cause gum inflammation, pain, and even swelling or shrinkage of the gum tissue, resulting in an unattractive smile line.

Wellington, FL cosmetic dentist Sam S. Sadati, DDS argues that another major danger with this trend coincides with gem size. “They could potentially break or damage opposing teeth if they are placed in the wrong place or placed without regard to biting motions. It could also damage the inside of the lip or cheeks if they are sharp or large,” he says.

SAFE AND EFFECTIVE SMILE IMPROVEMENT OPTIONS TO CONSIDER INSTEAD

There is no room for error when it comes to your smile, so it is better to stick to safe, proven and effective cosmetic treatments. In fact, a dentist on TikTok made a video with a series of possibilities that can help you show off a smile full of jewels without compromising your dental health.

@dr.ernestorincon Dental jewelry my way, avoiding damaging our enamel, we are in trend but taking care of our teeth. ✨✨💎💎💎 #toothgems #dentaljewelry #dentista #irapuato #guanajuato #brillos #shine ♬ Violin – Grooving Gecko

Instead of opting for a tooth-related fad that can cause significant damage and will be considered unfashionable in no time, Improve your smile with one of the following procedures:

veneers

metal-free restorations

Teeth whitening

Suspenders

cosmetic bonding

If your favorite celebrity is sporting dental gems that inspire you to do the same, it’s important to remember the potential long-term damage involved. Simply put, this is a hot trend not worth trying.

