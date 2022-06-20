The classic car that won the admiration of Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling, ladies and gentlemen. The multifaceted Canadian actor is a fan of automotive culture. Luckily for him, he has managed several industry gems during his career. Next, we delve into a particular story of the filming of Drive.

Ryan Gosling He is an extremely versatile actor. Comedy, drama, action, romance, science fiction, Gosling has experimented in all these climates. Born in Ontario, Canadasince he was a teenager he was already trying his luck in the Californian industry of Hollywood.

“Blade Runner: 2049”, “La La Land”, “The Place Beyond the Pines” Y “Lars and the Real Girl” are just some of the tapes in which he had to participate. Recently, it has been reported that she will participate in the first film about the Barbie doll, where Margot Robbie will play the role of the famous mattel doll.

the character of Gosling within the film is, nothing more and nothing less, that Ken. Ken, a good-looking boy with a white smile, will participate in the adventures that take the blonde protagonist from here to there.

Now, at Tork we are interested when cinema is intermingled with automotive culture. Today we will review a car that won the admiration, in filming, of Ryan Gosling. It was the year 2011 and it came to theaters Drive.

In my opinion, one of the best dramas he gave Hollywood in the XXI century. Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn and starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan, this film came to theaters as an “action drama”. It is a declared tribute from the director to Alejandro Jodorowsky.

The argument is based on a driving expert -Gosling- who earns his living working in the criminal field of the sinful city ​​of los angeles. The night shots, somewhat solitary, are a success on the part of the director.

As we know, every great driver “needs” to have a car to match. It is, nothing more and nothing less, than an absolute classic of General Motors: Chevrolet Chevelle MalibuFactory dated 1973.

This car has a 6-cylinder in-line engine, with a displacement of 3,700 cm³, which gives it a top power of 142 hp and a maximum torque of 298 Nm. The traction is rear and its box is 4-speed manual. This car represents more than a car, the malibu of Drive It remains in the memory of every movie buff. And in particular of Goslingwho is a declared lover of cars and everything that surrounds them.

There is a famous scene from Drivewhere Gosling and Carey Mulligan They take a walk through the iconic tubes of the Los Angeles suburbs. In addition, as if that were not enough, the scene is set to music by “To Real Hero” of the Electric Young. Next, we show you the scene of the malibu rolling through the sunny The Angelsin command of Gosling.