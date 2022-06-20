The Château of Discord. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, at war for the winery of France

MADRID (El País).– The legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continues. This time, for the vineyards they had in common in the south of France. The American actor, 58, has accused the actress, 47, of purposely damaging the reputation of the wine business they previously co-owned by selling half of it to a “stranger”, according to papers filed by their parents. lawyers in court and to which People magazine has had access.

In 2008, the now ex-partner bought the Château Miraval, a castle and a vineyard located in the town of Correns, where they also got married in 2014 and spent several family vacations with their six children.

In July 2021, Jolie accused Pitt of blocking the sale of the estate. The interpreter demanded in court a temporary annulment of the ATRO, a term used for the order that prevented one of the parties from making decisions or carrying out financial operations that affected the other during the separation process. A request that she requested after finding a buyer for part of her vineyards. “After all these years of trying to stop being business partners with her ex-husband on acceptable financial terms, Mrs. Jolie is eager to close the pending agreement for her sale,” the actress’s lawyer claimed in a written statement, according to the statement. U.S. Weekly magazine. In February of this year, it was confirmed that Angelina Jolie had sold her part without the consent of her ex-husband, so Pitt decided to sue her.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, when they were married File, Archive

Now, the actor claims that Jolie “tried to hurt him” intentionally by selling his share, according to documents filed last Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court (USA). He also assures that his wine company has become “a multi-million dollar global business and one of the most respected rosé producers in the world” thanks to his work and accuses his ex-partner of “not contributing anything” to her success.

As confirmed by Pitt’s lawyers, Jolie sold her share of the vineyards to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary wine company of the Stoli Group, owned by Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, who claim that he is “determined to take control of Miraval.”

“Jolie secretly pursued and consummated the sale, intentionally violating Pitt’s contractual rights,” the document reads. In addition, the actor’s team says that Shefler is trying to obtain “confidential and proprietary information for the benefit of his competitor company” and accuse him of having “ruthless business tactics and dubious professional associations”, which “endangers the reputation of the company.” brand that Pitt built with such care.” In this line, they add: “Jolie has tried to force Pitt to associate with a stranger and, worse, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.”

For the above, he wants to receive compensation, in addition to the alleged sale made by Jolie being declared “null and void.”

Located in the heart of French Provence and covering 30 hectares, the Château Miraval vineyards cover two appellations in the area, Coteaux-Varois-en-Provence and Côtes de Provence, under which two white wines and one rosé are produced. . In 2016, after announcing their separation, the actor couple put the castle up for sale, with 35 rooms and 500 hectares of land (including the vineyards), for 55 million euros.

This is not the only legal battle in which they are immersed. Pitt and Jolie were legally divorced in 2019, after a separation process that took years to advance, especially for the custody of the six children they have in common. The actor obtained joint custody in May 2021, but he lost it two months later. After that, he requested a new review of the custody of the children, denied last October. This is a new legal battle that makes it increasingly difficult to think that a day will come when both have a friendly relationship. Something that also seemed impossible between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, but that came with the passage of time.