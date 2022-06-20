The black swan: the best psychological thriller that gave Natalie Portman an Oscar | FAME

Natalie Portman turned 41 years old on June 9 and is about to release her new job as an actress, “Thor: Love and Thunder”. The artist, in this way, will take a step forward in her facet within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The expectation has grown around the recent images of the celebrity in the new Marvel movie.

From his first big job, “The Perfect Assassin” or “The Professional”beside Jean Reno and Gary Oldmanthe interpreter has confirmed her great versatility to move within fiction. And that’s how Portman got an Oscar Award: playing a ballet dancer.

This happened with the movie “The black swan” (“Black Swan” in its original language), the film of Darren Aronofsky premiered in 2010 with Portman, Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassell, Winona Ryder Y Barbara Hershey in the leading roles. She knows more about the tape and where can you see it online.

Natalie Portman in “Swan Lake” attire (Photo: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

WHAT IS “THE BLACK SWAN” ABOUT?

“The black swan” follow the story of Nina Sayera dancer who, after the retirement of the historic Beth Macintyre, has an audition to star in “Swan Lake”. Her portrayal of her White Swan is perfect and it seems that the role of her is secured for her.

Nevertheless, thomas leroythe staging director, wants only one dancer to be both the White and the Black Swanbut the protagonist cannot do the second, because she lacks being uninhibited, a characteristic that runs through her entire life and coexistence with her oppressive mother.

That’s when the figure of Lily, a dancer who doesn’t have Nina’s skill, but does have the power of suggestion and the “letting go” that Thomas asks for his show. Lily’s income and Thomas’s mood swingsmake Nina obsessed with perfection.

To the suspense, the film adds the psychological nuance of the protagonist, who, to loosen up, begins to try new experiences, such as drugs, and release your most erotic and thanatic desires. In the midst of this vertigo, Nina will go through a mental transformation to achieve the first role in “Swan Lake”.

Nina, in pink, and Thomas watching the play rehearsal (Photo: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “THE BLACK SWAN”?

Natalie Portman as Nina Sayers

Vincent Cassel as Thomas Leroy

Mila Kunis as Lily

Barbara Hershey as Erica Sayers

Winona Ryder as Beth MacIntyre

Ksenia Solo as Veronica

Kunis in a scarf and black sweater in one of the dressing rooms of the cast of “Swan Lake” (Photo: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

HOW TO SEE “THE BLACK SWAN”?

The movie “Black Swan” by Darren Aronofsky is available in the catalog StarPlus. Natalie Portman’s tape can also be seen, online, on the streaming platform of AppleTV.

TRAILER OF “THE BLACK SWAN”