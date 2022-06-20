The actress Penélope Cruz, Spanish National Film Award 2022

The actress Penélope Cruz was awarded today with the 2022 Spanish National Film Award unanimously by the jury, which recognizes her successes last year, “which join all those collected in an exceptional career.”

The Ministry of Culture and Sports, which grants the award, recalled in a statement that Cruz was in 2021 the first Spanish actress to win the Volpi Cup in Venice and also received her fourth nomination at the Oscars, the most nominated Spanish interpreter of history in these awards.

“These awards are added to others that have already recognized her talent such as the award for best female performance at Cannes, along with her co-stars from ‘Volver’; the Oscar for best supporting actress, the honorary Cesar, the Donostia Award in San Sebastián, and the thirteen Goya nominations, of which she has won three”.

The jury also highlights that the actress, born in 1974, is “one of the visible heads of a generation, that of the 1990s, which brought about a renewal of Spanish cinema, participating in many of the emblematic and internationally acclaimed films.”

Since then, “his enormous talent and versatility have opened the doors for him to collaborate with filmmakers from all over the world while also maintaining a firm link with Spanish cinema”.

“Committed to her profession, she seeks excellence in her work, thanks to which she has created some of the most unforgettable characters” in the history of Spanish cinema, according to the jury.

For all these reasons, Penélope Cruz is an “iconic actress, whose brilliant legacy enriches the Spanish cultural heritage”.

CAREER IN SPAIN AND USA

Penélope Cruz is one of the Spanish actresses with the greatest worldwide projection thanks to a three-decade career, in which she has not ceased to maintain her ties to Spanish cinema, since she made her debut as a leading lady in 1992 with the film “Jamón, Jamon” , by the Spanish director Bigas Luna.

Last year, Cruz was the first Spaniard to win the Volpi Cup for “Madres Paralelas”, by Pedro Almodóvar, a role with which she was nominated for the best actress at the Goya Awards for Spanish cinema and for the Oscar.

She was the first Spanish woman to also win an Oscar (2009) as best supporting actress for “Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona”, by Woody Allen.

She has two Goyas as the leading lady for “The girl with your eyes” (1998) and “Volver” (2006), as well as another for best supporting actress in the aforementioned film by Allen, with which she also won the British Bafta.

She was one of the actresses in the film “Belle Époque”, by Fernando Trueba, which won the 1993 Oscar for best foreign language film.

In the American cinema, his first appearance was with Stephen Frears (“The Hi-Lo country”, 1998) and later, and already as a protagonist, with the director Billy Bob Thornton in “All the beautiful horses” (2000), together with the actor Matt Damon. Later came “Blow”, alongside Johnny Deep.

His true international breakthrough came with “Vanilla Sky” (2001), starring Tom Cruise, and “Captain Corelli’s Mandolin” (2001), by John Madden, with Nicolas Cage.





